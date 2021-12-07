Taipower FC and Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) picked up wins over the weekend in the Taiwan Football Premier League (TFPL) to remain tied at the top of the table on 28 points, meaning that the title race for the second half of the season is likely to go down to the wire.
Taipower FC edged Taichung Futuro 2-1 in Jhubei City on Sunday, with midfielder Ko Yu-ting hitting the goal of the day after he carried the ball down left flank, fought off two challengers and fired a looping shot into the net from the edge of the box to send Taipower ahead 1-0.
In the 84th minute, Ko had a shot from inside the box blocked, but teammate Lin Chien-hsun slotted in the rebound to make it 2-0.
Photo courtesy of CTFA
The match ended 2-1, after Futuro scored late into added time when substitute Huang Sheng-chieh volleyed a cross from striker Lee Mao into the net. The defeat left Futuro in third place on 20 points.
In the post-match interview, Taipower manager Chen Kuei-jen lauded Ko’s vital contribution.
“It’s good to see Ko finally took his coaches’ advice. We told him to take more shots when he had the opportunity. He is among the better Taiwanese players, good at shooting and dribbling the ball,” Chen said.
“I asked him to try to make more shots on goal in this game, not just to get past defenders and pass the ball off. So, in this match, Ko made a brilliant shot, arching it perfectly over Futuro goalkeeper Kochi Jun and into the top corner,” Chen added.
Also on Sunday, visitors Tainan TSG crushed Land Home-NTUS (National Taiwan University of Sport) 9-0 at the Taiyuan Soccer Field in Taichung.
Tainan TSG were led by Turks and Caicos Islands striker Marc Fenelus, who tallied three late goals to give the team their fourth consecutive win.
Land Home-NTUS’ student athletes faced a star-studded Tainan TSG lineup, including other skilled foreign players. Haitian forward Benchy Estama scored a brace for Tainan TSG in the first half, while Ivory Coast striker Ange Samuel and midfielder Chen Juei-chieh scored one apiece, putting them out in front by four goals at halftime.
In the second half, Fenelus substituted for Russian midfielder Alim Zumakulov and led the Tainan TSG offense on the attack, forcing Land Home-NTUS to stick close to their own net.
Samuel and Chen each scored for Tainan TSG in the second half, while Fenelus fired in three late goals to complete the 9-0 rout against Land Home-NTUS.
In Sunday’s other contest, Tatung FC rallied to beat CPC FC 3-2 in Kaohsiung.
Guatemalan forward Gerardo Rabre struck early for Tatung, but CPC replied with goals from Chilean midfielder Matias Godoy and teammate Chou Cheng to lead 2-1 at halftime.
At eight minutes into the second half, Tatung winger Hsu Fan-shao, evading two defenders along the left flank, advanced on goal and fired the equalizer, making it 2-2.
At the hour mark, Tatung forward Ben Ouedraogo from Burkina Faso charged into the box and was upended by CPC goalkeeper Tsai Shuo-tse, but converted the penalty, putting his team out in front 3-2.
Tatung chalked up their first victory since the season resumed this month after neither side could capitalize on numerous opportunities.
In the women’s Taiwan Mulan Football League, Hualien City nosed ahead in the title race on 20 points after thrashing Taoyuan International 3-0 on Saturday.
Taichung Blue Whale remain in second on 17 after holding Kaohsiung Sunny Bank to a 1-1 draw, while New Taipei Hang Yuan defeated Taipei Bravo Bear 2-0.
