The visiting Formosa Taishin Dreamers on Saturday outhustled the defending champions Taipei Fubon Braves to win the first game of the P.League+ season with a thrilling 111-108 turnaround win.
The Taipei Heping Basketball Gymnasium was at about 97 percent capacity with 6,788 fans to watch the opener of the six-team league’s second season.
The Braves held a comfortable lead for the majority of the first half, as they tore through the Taichung-based Dreamers’ offense to establish a comfortable 60-43 lead at halftime.
Photo: CNA
The Dreamers rallied with a stunning comeback in the third quarter to pull past the Braves 41-26.
The Dreamers put themselves up 108-105 in the fourth quarter, with only 21 seconds left in the game. The Braves fouled to stop the clock before Dreamers center Brandon Gilbeck sunk a free throw.
Braves swingman and last season’s finals Most Valuable Player Mike Singletary responded from downtown, but another foul put Dreamers forward Randall Walko on the free-throw line to sink both shots and drive the Dreamers three points ahead.
Samuel Deguara, the 2.3m-tall Braves center, posted a double-double of 30 points and 20 rebounds, while Singletary recorded 13 points and 11 rebounds. Dreamers sharpshooter Kenny Chien scored 30 points, including 5-6 from beyond the arc.
Dreamers head coach Kyle Julius praised the team for turning the game around in the third quarter.
“It’s really special to come and play someone on their ring ceremony and steal the game from them; it’s really special, it sends a message and it sets the tone. I remember losing to them by 30 in Game 4 last year, and there’s two seconds left in the third quarter and they called time out and where I’m from, you don’t do that,” Julius said, referring to the May 18 game in which the Braves won 115-90.
The Taiwan Dragons want to take Taiwanese cricket global and are pushing ahead — including with the 50-ball tournament that ended yesterday — despite a lack of funding and poor weather. The Taiwan Stars won the 50-ball final at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Taipei’s Songshan District, with 83 from 10 five-ball overs giving them enough for a six-run win over the Pakistan Cricket Club (PCCT). Several hours of play were lost last month due to poor weather. Dragons president Marlan Samarasinghe said that the tournament was intended to gauge the viability of Taiwan-based players to compete in a new world club cricket
LONG WAIT OVER: The Brothers have won the top prize after being unable to get over the final hurdle in six of the past seven years, defeating the Lions 5-0 The CTBC Brothers have finally tasted victory in the Taiwan Series after an 11-year wait, winning the title last night by completing a four-game sweep of the Uni-President Lions at the Tainan Municipal Stadium. The Brothers were crowned champions of Taiwanese professional baseball after a 5-0 win in Game 4 after being unable to get over the final hurdle in six of the past seven years. It was a magical first year for CTBC manager Lin Wei-chu, a former standout with Japan’s Hanshin Tigers. He has brought a title to the starving Brothers fans — who have endured a string of second-place finishes
French judo coach Alain Schmitt, who Olympic judo champion Margaux Pinot accused of domestic violence, on Friday said that he had defended himself in a fight that he said she started. His remarks came after a judge on Wednesday acquitted Schmitt, which sparked widespread anger in France, as the state prosecutor launched an appeal. Pinot, who won mixed team gold at the Tokyo Olympics, accused Schmitt — her partner and former coach — of attacking her in a drunken rage while she was in bed in her apartment on Saturday last week. “He straddled me, and started punching me, left and right,” the
Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju and Cheng I-ching on Sunday secured a bronze medal in the mixed doubles at the World Table Tennis Championships in Houston, Texas, after losing to their Chinese opponents 1-3 in the semi-finals. The duo lost to Wang Chuqin and Sun Yingsha 8-11, 11-7, 7-11, 9-11, dashing their hopes of competing for the gold medal. It was the first time they had faced the Chinese duo. In the first game, Lin and Cheng established an 8-6 lead, but gave away five straight points to lose on unforced errors. They successfully regrouped and won the second game 11-7. In the third game, the