Riding a galloping horse under the blazing sun, Malaysian archer Zaharudin Rastam Yeop Mahidin fires an arrow at a target as a crowd cheers.
This is horseback archery, which was common for thousands of years in hunting and warfare, but declined with the introduction of firearms and other modern combat gear. Now it is being revived as a niche sport, gaining a growing following in Malaysia and among a small number of enthusiasts worldwide.
Wearing a traditional outfit associated with the country’s ethnic Malay Muslim majority, Zaharudin was one of 28 riders competing at a tournament in central Rembau District.
Photo: AFP
The 59-year-old veteran archer said it was the most challenging but rewarding sport he had ever tried.
“It’s a blending of mind, body and spirit at its best,” he said. “The mind has to be focused on the task at hand. The body must conform to what’s needed ... handling the bow and arrows on a moving horse... And the spirit — you have to trust the horse.”
Riders at the tournament had to try to hit nine targets within 30 seconds as they galloped along a 200m track, and were judged on their accuracy and speed.
Photo: AFP
The tournament was established in 2018 and has been held several times since, but the recent edition was the first in nearly two years due to COVID-19 curbs in Malaysia.
Horseback archery requires intensive training before riders can shoot targets while moving at speed.
It is also a relatively expensive sport to get into, given the cost of keeping horses and because there are only a few places in the country to learn it.
However, it is becoming more popular in Malaysia, with about 100 people taking part, and the sport’s tight-knit community hopes to entice sponsors and government support, and make it more accessible to the wider public.
Its following has also grown worldwide, with tournaments held in countries from Europe to Asia in the past few years.
For Malaysia’s Muslims, who comprise more than half of the country’s 32 million people, the sport has an extra appeal as the Prophet Mohammed encouraged horse riding and archery.
“People see this as an opportunity to practice the sunnahs [traditions and practices of the Prophet],” said Zarina Ismail, owner of the Cape Cavallho Equestrian Club, where the tournament took place.
Yet for many, the sport’s difficulty is a major draw.
“It’s a challenging sport — and Malaysians like a challenge,” As-Sibaq Malaysian Horseback Archery Association president Syed Abdul Muiz Syed Alias said.
Taiwanese table tennis ace Lin Yun-ju on Wednesday handily downed Sweden’s Jon Persson 4-0 to advance to the round-of-32 at the World Table Tennis Championships Finals in Houston, Texas. World No. 6 Lin, who had a bye to automatically advance to the second round, defeated the 35-year-old Swede 11-5, 11-7, 11-8, 11-7 at the George R. Brown Convention Center. Lin was yesterday to play South Korea’s Lim Jong-hoon. Compatriot and fellow Olympic veteran Chuang Chih-yuan crashed out after losing to Sweden’s Truls Moregard. Moregard, who is more than half Chuang’s age at 19, downed the 40-year-old world No. 25 4-3 in a
FEARS TOO GREAT: Denmark’s Union of Journalists urged reporters not to travel to Qatar to cover the World Cup, saying the country cannot be trusted after the incident Security forces in Qatar detained two Norwegian Broadcasting Corp (NRK) journalists for more than 30 hours and deleted footage they gathered at a migrant labor camp as they tried to report on worker issues ahead of next year’s FIFA World Cup, authorities said on Wednesday. The Qatari government accused NRK journalists Halvor Ekeland and Lokman Ghorbani of “trespassing on private property and filming without a permit,” as the two returned on Wednesday to Norway following their arrest. The journalists contended they had verbal permission from those they filmed there. The arrests sparked a diplomatic dispute between Norway and Qatar. Norwegian news agency
The Persian Gulf nation of Qatar has for years employed a former CIA officer to help spy on soccer officials as part of a no-expense-spared effort to win and hold on to next year’s FIFA World Cup tournament, an investigation has found. The investigation found that Qatar sought an edge in securing hosting rights by hiring Kevin Chalker, a former CIA officer who became a private intelligence contractor, to spy on rival bid teams, as well as key soccer officials tasked with picking the winner in 2010. The investigation is based on interviews with Chalker’s former associates, as well as contracts, invoices,
Former champion Shaun Murphy on Wednesday said that amateurs should not be allowed to play in professional snooker tournaments after he lost in the first round of the UK championship to 19-year-old Si Jiahui. The 39-year-old Murphy, who was runner-up in the world championship this year, fought back from 5-1 down to level the match, but lost the deciding frame to the Chinese amateur. Murphy, who has won more than ￡4 million (US$5.33 million) in prize money in his career, vented his frustration after the defeat in York on Tuesday. “I’m going to sound like a grumpy old man, but that young man