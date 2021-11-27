Carlsen, ‘Nepo’ rekindle rivalry in 14-game clash

AFP, PARIS





It is a tale reminiscent of The Queen’s Gambit — when defending champion Magnus Carlsen meets Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi at the world championships in Dubai they would renew a rivalry dating from when they were 12.

It was, Norwegian Carlsen said, “one of my worst memories in chess” — at the under-12 world championships in Greece in 2002, the two prodigies were vying for the title, when he cracked.

In the final game, Carlsen lost to the Englishman David Howell, handing the title on a plate to Nepomniachtchi.

Chess grandmasters Russian Ian Nepomniachtchi, left, and Norwegian Magnus Carlsen talk to reporters during a press conference ahead of the FIDE World Chess Championship on Wednesday in Dubai. Photo: AFP

As Howell recalled in a documentary by the German chess platform Chess24, as soon as the game ended, a beaming Nepomniachtchi rushed to clasp Howell’s hand, in front of a visibly crestfallen Carlsen.

Would that bitter memory derail what has been since then the relentless domination of Carlsen, now 30, for the past decade?

The pair are to face each other from yesterday in the Gulf state in a 14-game, 19-day clash to determine who will walk away with the world crown.

The psychological aspect is perhaps the main weapon of Nepomniachtchi, the 31-year-old universally known as “Nepo” and the only top player to have a positive win ratio (4-1) against Carlsen in games played slowly, even though his successes date back several years.

“If everything is perfect, and both players are in fantastic form, and play perfectly healthy, Magnus will win the match, but life doesn’t work that way. You sleep bad for some reason — bam, you lose two games,” American international master Cyrus Lakdawala said.

“If I were Nepo’s coach, I would tell him to play soundly, but if he has an opportunity, make [the game] go crazy,” and knock Carlsen off his stride, said Lakdawala, who has written a book about the mercurial Russian called Nepomniachtchi: Move by Move.

Most observers are not tipping Nepomniachtchi to become the first Russian world champion in 15 years.

While he ran Carlsen close during their teenage years, he only recently muscled back into the world’s elite as an adult and has developed an image of an impulsive and inconsistent player whose form often tails off at the end of tournaments.

“He has a knack for making his opponents play badly because he plays his shots very quickly,” Lakdawala said. “Carlsen likes to use his opponents’ thinking time for him as well.”

Playing Nepomniachtchi “makes Carlsen angry. He has never played well against him,” said Emmanuel Neiman, author of The Magnus Method.

The Norwegian, who has won all four of the world championships he has played in — in 2013, 2014, 2016 and 2018 — “is a complete player and the only one who doesn’t have a weakness,” Neiman said.

A fifth victory would bolster his status as one of the best, if not the best, player in history.

Besides the world title, Carlsen has topped the points classification for more than a decade and has an encyclopedic knowledge of his discipline.

He founded the Play Magnus brand, which includes an eponymous application and online chess platforms, and raised nearly 40 million euros (US$45.04 million at the current exchange rate) when it was floated on the Oslo Stock Exchange in October last year.

In September, he won the Norway Chess competition featuring six top players including Nepomniachtchi. The two met twice, playing out two long draws followed by two wins for Carlsen with tie-breakers.

“If Carlsen wins in the opening games, the match could turn into a massacre. On the other hand, if the match remains tense, he could be caught up by the pressure,” Neiman said.

The Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit has made chess cool for arguably the first time since the Cold War-infused battles between American Bobby Fischer and Russian Boris Spassky in the 1970s.