Strict new guidelines on toilet breaks during matches have been sent to players by the ATP after growing calls to make lengthy visits to the bathroom a thing of the past.
The ATP guidelines, seen by Reuters, would limit bathroom breaks to one per match, lasting no longer than three minutes from the time the player enters the facility.
Players on the ATP and WTA tours have regularly been accused of using bathroom breaks as tactical weapons at crucial junctures in matches.
Photo: Robert Deutsch-USA Today
Stefanos Tsitsipas was accused of cheating at this year’s US Open by Andy Murray after the Greek disappeared off court at various times during their marathon first-round match.
The third seed had a lengthy toilet break at the end of the second set, a medical time-out after the third and a near eight-minute break at the conclusion of the fourth set.
In his next match, Tsitsipas went to the locker room for more than seven minutes after losing the third set, and was jeered by the crowd at Arthur Ashe Stadium on his return.
Tsitsipas said that he was not breaking any rules, which is why the ATP acted, although some might feel the new guidelines still do not go far enough.
Although toilet breaks would be limited to three minutes, players would also be allowed two minutes to change their clothing.
Players would be limited to one toilet break per match, and they would only be permitted at the end of a set. Should a player spend too long in the bathroom he would be liable to time violations.
The ATP is also looking at new rules for medical time-outs, which would allow players only one three-minute time-out per match to be taken during a changeover or a set break only.
Pillow fighting is moving out of the bedroom and into the boxing ring, with Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) to hold its first live, pay-per-view event in Florida on Jan. 29. PFC chief executive officer Steve Williams, the man with a dream to turn childhood horseplay into a professional combat sport, said that PFC delivers all the drama of hand-to-hand combat without the gore of mixed martial arts or boxing. “It’s not something where you sit there and laugh and feathers are flying,” Williams told reporters. “It’s serious. It’s hardcore swinging with specialized pillows.” Although the male and female competitors in January’s event mostly
NOT ‘HAVING IT’: Teammate Anthony Davis defended James, saying that he ‘isn’t a dirty guy,’ while coach Vogel said he was glad it did not ‘turn into something uglier’ LeBron James was on Sunday night ejected after bloodying Isaiah Stewart with a swipe to the face in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 121-116 victory over the Detroit Pistons in Detroit. The NBA superstar was thrown out for the second time in his career after striking the Pistons’ Stewart in the face while the pair were battling for rebounding position. Stewart, who was cut above the right eye, tried to confront James. That led to a scrum of players from both teams coming together with several coaches and security people also joining the fray as the Piston player repeatedly tried to retaliate. The incident
SINGLES: Anett Kontaveit needed three sets to beat Maria Sakkari, while Garbine Muguruza overpowered Paula Badosa in just two to make it to the final in Mexico Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her Belgian doubles partner, Elise Mertens, on Tuesday advanced to the decider of the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, after defeating No. 2 seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan 6-2, 6-2. They face top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, who beat No. 4 seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Demi Schuurs 3-6, 6-3 (10/5). Third seeds Hsieh and Mertens needed only 67 minutes to dismiss Aoyama and Shibahara for the third time this season. Aoyama performed well, but it was not enough to dent her opponents’ momentum as they raced to their first
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium fell just short at the WTA Finals in Mexico on Wednesday, losing the doubles championship match 3-6, 4-6 to top-seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic. Third-seeds Hsieh and Mertens fell to the unbeaten Czech duo in 1 hour, 18 minutes on the hard courts of the Akron Tennis Stadium in Guadalajara, Mexico. In her partner’s speech after the match, Mertens thanked Hsieh for their great results this year. “And everybody who made this possible, I mean it means a lot to the players that we’re here,” Mertens said. “So, I’m