Fernando Alonso feared he might never stand on a Formula One podium again until the inaugural Qatar Grand Prix on Sunday ended a record seven-year wait and saw the double world champion hailed as driver of the day.
The 40-year-old Spaniard finished third at the Losail circuit for Renault-owned Alpine to cap his comeback season after two years out.
The last time Alonso stood on the podium was as a Ferrari driver in Hungary in 2014, when he finished second, and the 105 races between successive podiums made for the longest gap yet for the sport.
Photo: AP
To put the wait into perspective, the last time fans saw Alonso on the podium was before Red Bull’s 24-year-old championship leader Max Verstappen — second on Sunday — made his Formula One debut.
“Finally. We were very close on a few occasions and I was just wondering if I will get one podium again in my career, or not,” Alonso said. “You never know what is going to happen next year.”
Alonso won his titles with Renault in 2005 and 2006, and has 32 wins to his credit — putting him sixth on the all-time list — with the most recent in 2013 when he finished runner-up in the championship with Ferrari.
He moved to McLaren in 2015 in what turned out to be a nightmare partnership with Honda and left at the end of 2018 — going off and winning the Le Mans 24 Hours twice and competing in the Dakar Rally and Indianapolis 500.
He returned to F1 this year with renewed energy at the renamed Renault team.
While French teammate Esteban Ocon took a surprise victory in Hungary in August, Alonso’s fourth in that same race was his best showing so far this season.
He started third on Sunday after Verstappen took a five-place grid penalty and Mercedes’ Valtteri Bottas dropped three from third.
Alonso made a strong start to seize second place from AlphaTauri’s Pierre Gasly, before ceding to Verstappen, and dropped to fourth until Red Bull’s Sergio Perez pitted and he stayed out.
An anxious late phase on worn tires was then eased by a virtual safety car.
“Seven years, but finally we got it,” he said before celebrating with former McLaren teammate Lewis Hamilton, now a seven-time world champion at Mercedes, who took his 102nd career win. “I was waiting so long for this. I am happy.”
Pillow fighting is moving out of the bedroom and into the boxing ring, with Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) to hold its first live, pay-per-view event in Florida on Jan. 29. PFC chief executive officer Steve Williams, the man with a dream to turn childhood horseplay into a professional combat sport, said that PFC delivers all the drama of hand-to-hand combat without the gore of mixed martial arts or boxing. “It’s not something where you sit there and laugh and feathers are flying,” Williams told reporters. “It’s serious. It’s hardcore swinging with specialized pillows.” Although the male and female competitors in January’s event mostly
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her partner, Elise Mertens of Belgium, yesterday booked a place in the WTA Finals doubles semi-finals after ousting Canada’s Sharon Fichman and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos. Hsieh and Mertens, this year’s Wimbledon and Indian Wells champions and third seeds at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, won 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) in 1 hour, 36 minutes. Women’s doubles world No. 1, Hsieh celebrated the victory by posting a photograph on Facebook of her bumping fists with Mertens and the text: “See you at semifinal.” The Taiwanese-Belgian pair are to face the second-seeded Japanese duo of Shuko Aoyama and Ena
‘DIFFERENT IDEAS’: Lin Cheng-feng is to replace Bruce Billings as pitching coach after he resigned, reportedly due to an altercation with manager Hong I-chung The Fubon Guardians yesterday said cultural differences were to blame for American pitching coach Bruce Billings’ resignation after he clashed with manager Hong I-chung over the handling of pitchers in the bullpen. Farm team pitching coach Lin Cheng-feng would replace Billings as pitching coach for the last week of the CPBL season, Fubon said in a news release. Billings and Hong’s dispute has bitterly divided Fubon fans and has been trending on Taiwan’s sports forums. Some support Billings, saying that after he started the job in August, he did a good job improving Fubon’s pitching staff. Billings signed with the Uni-President Lions as a
SINGLES: Anett Kontaveit needed three sets to beat Maria Sakkari, while Garbine Muguruza overpowered Paula Badosa in just two to make it to the final in Mexico Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her Belgian doubles partner, Elise Mertens, on Tuesday advanced to the decider of the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, after defeating No. 2 seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan 6-2, 6-2. They face top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, who beat No. 4 seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Demi Schuurs 3-6, 6-3 (10/5). Third seeds Hsieh and Mertens needed only 67 minutes to dismiss Aoyama and Shibahara for the third time this season. Aoyama performed well, but it was not enough to dent her opponents’ momentum as they raced to their first