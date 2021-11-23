Alexander Zverev on Sunday captured his second ATP Finals title after producing a brilliant performance to defeat world No. 2 Daniil Medvedev 6-4, 6-4 in Turin.
Zverev, the Olympic singles gold medalist in Tokyo, won his tour-leading sixth trophy of the season and ended a run of five straight losses to defending champion Medvedev.
The German third seed broke once in each set as he swept US Open winner Medvedev aside in 75 minutes to add to the season-ending crown he won in 2018.
Photo: AFP
“It was great, I won the ATP Finals against someone I’d lost to five times in a row, so I had to play one of my best matches,” Zverev said. “I’m happy with that and ready to go on holidays with this win now.”
Zverev is to skip the Davis Cup finals to be played in Madrid, Turin and Innsbruck from Thursday to Dec. 5.
“There’s no better way to end the season than winning here so obviously I’m incredibly happy, but I’m now very much looking forward to next year already,” he said.
An event this year missing both Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, the ATP Finals have proved the breakout stage for tennis’ new generation with the Grand Slams still largely beyond their reach.
This first final since the tournament’s relocation from London was also the first to feature two players aged 25 or younger since 2005.
Zverev, conqueror of top-ranked Novak Djokovic in Saturday’s semi-finals, landed the first blow against Medvedev by breaking for a 2-1 lead in the first set.
The Russian avoided further damage by saving another break point in game five, but Zverev barely gave Medvedev a sniff, winning 20 of 25 points on serve to take the opener.
Zverev broke again at the start of the second set and held serve throughout, not offering a single break point and sealing victory with an ace out wide to avenge his round-robin loss to Medvedev.
An ATP-best 59th match win of the season made Zverev the fourth player in tournament history to earn semi-final and final victories over the top-two ranked players, and first since Andre Agassi in 1990.
Medvedev fell short in his bid to become the first player to retain the title since Djokovic won it four times in a row between 2012 and 2015.
“It’s been a great season. It’s not easy to get to the Masters final and for myself I was really happy to be here,” Medvedev said.
“Hopefully I’m going to be a part of many of these tournaments and can try to win one more time,” he added.
Pillow fighting is moving out of the bedroom and into the boxing ring, with Pillow Fight Championship (PFC) to hold its first live, pay-per-view event in Florida on Jan. 29. PFC chief executive officer Steve Williams, the man with a dream to turn childhood horseplay into a professional combat sport, said that PFC delivers all the drama of hand-to-hand combat without the gore of mixed martial arts or boxing. “It’s not something where you sit there and laugh and feathers are flying,” Williams told reporters. “It’s serious. It’s hardcore swinging with specialized pillows.” Although the male and female competitors in January’s event mostly
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her partner, Elise Mertens of Belgium, yesterday booked a place in the WTA Finals doubles semi-finals after ousting Canada’s Sharon Fichman and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos. Hsieh and Mertens, this year’s Wimbledon and Indian Wells champions and third seeds at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, won 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) in 1 hour, 36 minutes. Women’s doubles world No. 1, Hsieh celebrated the victory by posting a photograph on Facebook of her bumping fists with Mertens and the text: “See you at semifinal.” The Taiwanese-Belgian pair are to face the second-seeded Japanese duo of Shuko Aoyama and Ena
‘DIFFERENT IDEAS’: Lin Cheng-feng is to replace Bruce Billings as pitching coach after he resigned, reportedly due to an altercation with manager Hong I-chung The Fubon Guardians yesterday said cultural differences were to blame for American pitching coach Bruce Billings’ resignation after he clashed with manager Hong I-chung over the handling of pitchers in the bullpen. Farm team pitching coach Lin Cheng-feng would replace Billings as pitching coach for the last week of the CPBL season, Fubon said in a news release. Billings and Hong’s dispute has bitterly divided Fubon fans and has been trending on Taiwan’s sports forums. Some support Billings, saying that after he started the job in August, he did a good job improving Fubon’s pitching staff. Billings signed with the Uni-President Lions as a
SINGLES: Anett Kontaveit needed three sets to beat Maria Sakkari, while Garbine Muguruza overpowered Paula Badosa in just two to make it to the final in Mexico Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her Belgian doubles partner, Elise Mertens, on Tuesday advanced to the decider of the season-ending WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, after defeating No. 2 seeds Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara of Japan 6-2, 6-2. They face top seeds Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova of the Czech Republic, who beat No. 4 seeds Nicole Melichar-Martinez and Demi Schuurs 3-6, 6-3 (10/5). Third seeds Hsieh and Mertens needed only 67 minutes to dismiss Aoyama and Shibahara for the third time this season. Aoyama performed well, but it was not enough to dent her opponents’ momentum as they raced to their first