Taiwanese train for winter sports despite climate

By Ann Wang and Fabian Hamacher / Reuters, TAIPEI





Over the past six years, Taiwanese luger Li Sin-rong has sped down sloping roads and mountain highways on her duct-taped green sled — using wheels, not blades — in hopes of securing a place at the Beijing Winter Olympics.

Winter athletes in subtropical Taiwan often travel to training facilities abroad, but COVID-19 restrictions have limited the amount of time Li, 23, and 19-year-old alpine skier Lee Win-yi, have been able to practice on ice and snow.

The two women have instead relied heavily on alternative training arrangements as they prepared for qualifying competitions.

Taiwanese luger Li Sin-rong, 23, slides down a slope during a practice session in Taoyuan on Oct. 2 as part of her training to qualify for the Beijing Winter Olympic Games. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

“From the start, we knew it would be very hard to stand on the awards podium. We just want to stand on the starting platform,” Lee said. “Most athletes are charging toward first place, but we just want a spot.”

Lee grew up in a skiing family. Her father, Ader Lee, was one of Taiwan’s few professional skiers, but missed his chance to compete in the Olympics because of mandatory military service. He now runs an indoor ski training center, where his daughter trains on machines that simulate ski runs.

“For Taiwan’s skiing circle, attending the Winter Olympics has been a long-held hope. It has already been 30 years,” Ader Lee said, referring to the last Taiwanese skier to compete in the Olympics. “So everyone is forging ahead in this direction.”

Taiwanese Alpine skier Lee Win-yi, 19, trains on a machine with the help of her father, Ader Lee, at the family’s indoor skiing facility in Taipei on Oct. 1. Photo: Ann Wang, Reuters

Li would not find out whether she qualifies for Beijing until late next month at the earliest, and Lee Win-yi not until mid-January. At the 2018 Winter Games, Taiwan only sent four athletes, who did not win medals.

Taiwan, where snow brushes only the highest mountaintops during the coldest winters, has never won a medal at the Winter Olympics.

If the athletes qualify, they would be on the “Chinese Taipei” team at the insistence of Beijing.

Taiwan’s best Olympic performance — in August in Tokyo — revived an old debate over whether the nation should compete under the name “Taiwan” and saw a surge in pride at being Taiwanese.

Although neither athlete wanted to talk directly about the issue, they said they are proud to represent their homeland.

“I really hope to let the world see Taiwan,” Li said.