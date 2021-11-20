Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan yesterday advanced to the semi-finals at the Indonesia Masters with a 2-1 win over Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka-long.
However, he faces tough opposition to advance to the final of the men’s singles, with Kento Momota standing in his way their semi today.
Chou defeated Ng 21-19, 12-21, 21-18 in 1 hour, 3 minutes at the Bali International Convention Center.
Photo: AFP / Badminton Association of Indonesia
The lead changed hands eight times in the first game, although Chou won the first game point.
He fell away badly in the second game, with Ng having a run of seven consecutive points and the Taiwanese not able to get close to his rival after falling behind from 3-3.
The third game started as the second one ended, with the Hong Konger leaping to a 2-8 advantage.
Photo: AFP PHOTO / Badminton Association of Indonesia
However, Chou clawed his way back to an 11-10 lead, held firm to give himself a 20-17 advantage and won on the second game point.
Badminton world No. 1 Momota easily secured his ticket to the semi-finals after a decisive win over Rasmus Gemke.
Japan’s Momota beat the Dane 21-15, 21-5 in 43 minutes.
Momota is now hot favorite to win the men’s singles title after Olympic gold medalist Viktor Axelsen was knocked out in the round of 16 on Thursday by India’s H.S. Prannoy.
“Today’s game did not exhaust me, because I had anticipated my opponent’s game,” Momota said.
“I know Chou plays a fast pressing game,” he said of today’s match.
“However, I will not be pressured from the start of the match,” he said.
In the men’s doubles, Taiwan’s Olympic gold medalists Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin were eliminated in the quarter-finals, beaten 13-21, 15-21 in 31 minutes by fifth seeds and Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia.
The Indonesia Masters is taking place without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It is the first of three back-to-back tournaments taking place in Bali, culminating in the season-ending World Tour Finals.
‘STAND WITH TAIWAN’: The Boston Celtics center’s posts against Beijing’s rights abuses have caused their games to be dropped from videostreaming site Tencent President Tsai Ing-wen on Saturday thanked NBA player Enes Kanter for voicing support for Taiwan in a video posted earlier that day, in which the Boston Celtics center urged people to “stand with Taiwan” and “support democracy.” “Taiwan is a democratic and free country, and I stand with Taiwan,” Kanter said in a video posted to Twitter. In the video, Kanter also criticized Chinese President Xi Jinping for claiming that Taiwan is a part of China and constantly threatening to invade Taiwan — behavior which Kanter described as Xi “being stuck in his own world” — and said that China’s actions prove
MAKING A STATEMENT: Pulisic wore a shirt that read: ‘Man in the mirror’ in response to comments that ‘Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself’ Christian Pulisic on Friday night sent a message — with his head and his undershirt: Take that, Mexico; Pulisic and the US are back atop the region. Pulisic scored on his first touch in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th and the US beat Mexico 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier — the “Dos a Cero” scoreline that became traditional early in the 21st century. When Pulisic scored on his first touch five minutes after entering, he ran to the endline and pulled up his jersey to show the red-white-and-blue-clad fans. “Man in the mirror,” was scribbled in
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and her partner, Elise Mertens of Belgium, yesterday booked a place in the WTA Finals doubles semi-finals after ousting Canada’s Sharon Fichman and Mexico’s Giuliana Olmos. Hsieh and Mertens, this year’s Wimbledon and Indian Wells champions and third seeds at the WTA Finals in Guadalajara, Mexico, won 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) in 1 hour, 36 minutes. Women’s doubles world No. 1, Hsieh celebrated the victory by posting a photograph on Facebook of her bumping fists with Mertens and the text: “See you at semifinal.” The Taiwanese-Belgian pair are to face the second-seeded Japanese duo of Shuko Aoyama and Ena
International hockey officials are hoping to avoid a humiliation on the ice when the Chinese men’s national team debuts at the Beijing Winter Olympics. They begged the NHL to send players to the Games in China, but now they are worried that the home team might not even be able to score a goal. The host nation automatically qualifies for every sport at the Olympics, but the Chinese men’s lineup — with a handful of naturalized Americans and Canadians — would face off against virtual NHL all-star teams from Canada and the US in the first round. The International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF)