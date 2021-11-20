Taiwan’s Chou reaches the semis

Staff writer, with CNA and AFP, BALI, Indonesia





Chou Tien-chen of Taiwan yesterday advanced to the semi-finals at the Indonesia Masters with a 2-1 win over Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka-long.

However, he faces tough opposition to advance to the final of the men’s singles, with Kento Momota standing in his way their semi today.

Chou defeated Ng 21-19, 12-21, 21-18 in 1 hour, 3 minutes at the Bali International Convention Center.

Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen returns against Hong Kong’s Angus Ng Ka-long during their men’s singles quarter-final at the Indonesia Masters in Bali yesterday. Photo: AFP / Badminton Association of Indonesia

The lead changed hands eight times in the first game, although Chou won the first game point.

He fell away badly in the second game, with Ng having a run of seven consecutive points and the Taiwanese not able to get close to his rival after falling behind from 3-3.

The third game started as the second one ended, with the Hong Konger leaping to a 2-8 advantage.

Japan’s Kento Momota returns against Denmark’s Rasmus Gemke during their men’s singles quarter-final at the Indonesia Masters in Bali yesterday. Photo: AFP PHOTO / Badminton Association of Indonesia

However, Chou clawed his way back to an 11-10 lead, held firm to give himself a 20-17 advantage and won on the second game point.

Badminton world No. 1 Momota easily secured his ticket to the semi-finals after a decisive win over Rasmus Gemke.

Japan’s Momota beat the Dane 21-15, 21-5 in 43 minutes.

Momota is now hot favorite to win the men’s singles title after Olympic gold medalist Viktor Axelsen was knocked out in the round of 16 on Thursday by India’s H.S. Prannoy.

“Today’s game did not exhaust me, because I had anticipated my opponent’s game,” Momota said.

“I know Chou plays a fast pressing game,” he said of today’s match.

“However, I will not be pressured from the start of the match,” he said.

In the men’s doubles, Taiwan’s Olympic gold medalists Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin were eliminated in the quarter-finals, beaten 13-21, 15-21 in 31 minutes by fifth seeds and Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik of Malaysia.

The Indonesia Masters is taking place without fans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is the first of three back-to-back tournaments taking place in Bali, culminating in the season-ending World Tour Finals.