Erin Jackson on Friday became the first black American woman to win a World Cup speedskating race, while China’s Gao Tingyu also claimed his first World Cup gold.
Jackson won the 500m at the season opener in Poland, finishing in 37.613 seconds, after a blistering start where she clocked a 10.39-second opener.
Defending Olympic champion Nao Kodaira of Japan was 0.13 seconds behind.
Photo: AP
“It’s still early in the season, of course. It’s like anyone’s game, but I’m going for the top,” Jackson said.
The field included all three medalists from the world championships in February, when Jackson did not compete. Her previous best World Cup finish was ninth.
She became the first black woman to qualify for a US Olympic long-track speedskating team in 2018, just four months after taking up the sport. Jackson finished 24th in the 500m at the Pyeongchang Games.
The 29-year-old skater from Ocala, Florida, who switched to the ice from inline skating and roller derby, did not compete internationally last season after an eye injury and after multiple people around her contracted COVID-19.
Jackson recorded her best times in a pair of 500m races in Salt Lake City last month at a World Cup qualifying meet. She defeated two-time Olympian Brittany Bowe in both races.
American Shani Davis is the most successful black male speedskater in history, winning four Olympic medals, including two golds.
China have never won gold in men’s Olympic speedskating and Gao was the country’s first medalist when he won bronze at the Pyeongchang Games.
In Poland, Gao finished with in 34.26 seconds to win gold, but brushed aside the World Cup victory saying that what mattered was winning an Olympic medal on home turf in February.
“I’m very excited about my first World Cup gold, but the main goal this season is to go to the podium of the Beijing Olympic Games,” Gao said.
The 23-year-old was 0.28 seconds ahead of Japan’s Tatsuya Shinhama, while Canada’s Laurent Dubreuil took the bronze.
“When you open 9.32 [seconds], then you have a pretty big lead, right? And it’s not like his lap is bad. His lap is as good as ours,” Dubreuil said.
“I expect him to win a lot of medals this fall, but we’ll see how it builds up throughout the year,” he added. “We all want to be better in February than we are now, but today he was extremely impressive.”
Insurance company State Farm on Monday said that it was sticking by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after another of his sponsors dropped him amid controversy over his decision not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Last week, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and faced a backlash for telling reporters at a news conference in August that he was “immunized” in response to a question about whether he had received the COVID-19 vaccine. He was last week placed on the NFL’s reserve list and was forced to sit out Sunday’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. In a written statement, long-time sponsor State Farm
MAKING A STATEMENT: Pulisic wore a shirt that read: ‘Man in the mirror’ in response to comments that ‘Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself’ Christian Pulisic on Friday night sent a message — with his head and his undershirt: Take that, Mexico; Pulisic and the US are back atop the region. Pulisic scored on his first touch in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th and the US beat Mexico 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier — the “Dos a Cero” scoreline that became traditional early in the 21st century. When Pulisic scored on his first touch five minutes after entering, he ran to the endline and pulled up his jersey to show the red-white-and-blue-clad fans. “Man in the mirror,” was scribbled in
Polish luger Mateusz Sochowicz said that his accident while training on the Olympic track near Beijing on Monday could have resulted in “tragedy” if he had not taken evasive action to try to avoid a closed barrier. Sochowicz, 25, fractured his left kneecap and cut his right leg to the bone after hitting the barrier at the Yanqing National Sliding Center, which is to be used for the Winter Olympic Games in February. Sochowicz, who represented Poland at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, said that the track team had been slow to react and he had spent half an hour on the
Russia on Saturday edged Switzerland to win the maiden Billie Jean King Cup in Prague, but the win turned sour as the Swiss suggested the new champions had replaced players against the rules. Daria Kasatkina beat Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-4 and Liudmila Samsonova overpowered Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to bring Russia its fifth title overall in the team competition previously known as the Fed Cup. “I have too many emotions now, I’m feeling like I’m freezing and it’s unbelievable really. Unbelievably happy,” Samsonova said after celebrating with her team. “Today was an incredible fight, it was more than tennis,” she