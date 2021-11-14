US downs Mexico to stay in qualifying

MAKING A STATEMENT: Pulisic wore a shirt that read: ‘Man in the mirror’ in response to comments that ‘Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself’

AP, CINCINNATI, Ohio





Christian Pulisic on Friday night sent a message — with his head and his undershirt: Take that, Mexico; Pulisic and the US are back atop the region.

Pulisic scored on his first touch in the 74th minute, Weston McKennie added a goal in the 85th and the US beat Mexico 2-0 in a World Cup qualifier — the “Dos a Cero” scoreline that became traditional early in the 21st century.

When Pulisic scored on his first touch five minutes after entering, he ran to the endline and pulled up his jersey to show the red-white-and-blue-clad fans.

The US’ Weston McKennie points while carrying teammate Christian Pulisic after McKennie scored during their FIFA World Cup qualifier match against Mexico at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Friday. Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY

“Man in the mirror,” was scribbled in dark ink.

Earlier in the week, “El Tri” goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa was quoted as saying: “Mexico is the mirror in which the United States wants to see itself.”

A night that began with smoke — from fireworks during The Star-Spangled Banner, as LED lights flashed through the stands — ended with Michael Jackson’s Man in the Mirror played on the public address system.

US coach Gregg Berhalter on Thursday said that Ochoa’s remarks showed “that we have a long way to go to get the respect of Mexico.”

Fans in the crowd of 26,000 at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati, Ohio, booed Ochoa with every touch.

“I think you guys know the message. I don’t need to like speak on it too much,” Pulisic said. “It’s just an idea that came in the head.”

Tim Weah said he and defender DeAndre Yedlin inspired Pulisic’s shirt.

“Just to send a message,” Weah said. “Before the game, Mexico was talking a lot of smack. To shut them up, we have to continue to win games, continue to beat them. That’s the only way we’re going to earn their respect and get the world’s respect.”

The US and Mexico have 14 points each, followed by Canada with 13, Panama 11, Costa Rica, Jamaica and El Salvador six each, and Honduras three. Three nations from North and Central America and the Caribbean’s eight-team finals qualify for next year’s tournament in Qatar and the fourth-place nation advances to a playoff.

In Europe, Harry Kane scored a first half hat-trick as England romped toward the World Cup with a 5-0 thrashing of Albania, but Italy still have work to do to reach Qatar after a 1-1 draw with Switzerland.

England still need a point to mathematically qualify when they visit San Marino tomorrow, but boast a three-point lead and six-goal advantage on goal difference over Poland, who sealed at least a playoff place with a 4-1 win over 10-man Andorra.

The Three Lions can look ahead to Qatar with confidence as they bounced back to form at Wembley in style with all the goals coming before half-time.

Scotland guaranteed a playoff place behind already-qualified Denmark in Group F with a comfortable 2-0 win in Moldova.

In South America, Angel Di Maria’s goal put Argentina on the verge of qualifying, as Lionel Messi was on the bench for the 1-0 win away to Uruguay.

The result means Argentina — who are unbeaten in 26 matches — would qualify for the finals if they beat Brazil on Tuesday and any one of Colombia, Chile or Uruguay fail to win.

In Africa, a brilliant assist by Egypt captain Mohamed Salah triggered a comeback that earned a 2-2 draw in Angola, and a place in the final African qualifying stage.

Group A leaders Algeria extended an unbeaten run in competitive and friendly matches to 32 by hammering Djibouti 4-0 in Group A in Cairo, with recent West Ham recruit Said Benrahma among the goals.

Additional reporting by AFP