Paralympian quadruple amputee Theo Curin on Wednesday began his challenge to swim 122km across the world’s highest navigable lake to raise awareness of environmental pollution.
Alongside his two companions, Olympic medalist Malia Metella, 39, and Matthieu Witvoet, 27, Curin set off at 8:15am from Copacabana on the Bolivian side of Lake Titicaca, about 3,800m above sea level.
“It’s very emotional,” said the 21-year-old, who had part of both arms and both legs amputated when he was six after contracting meningitis.
Photo: AFP
The French trio — with one swimming while the other two rest and keep warm in a boat made from recycled materials sailing alongside — hope to finish the challenge in 10 days, when they arrive in Puno, Peru.
They are to drink filtered water from the lake and keep their food in reusable bags.
Before they began, they received the blessing of a local Amauta — a wise person from the Aymara community — who showered them with white petals and gave an offering to Cota Mama, or Mother Water, to protect them.
Curin finished fourth at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympic Games in the 200m freestyle, and is a two-time world championship silver medalist.
Metella won silver in the 50m at the 2004 Athens Games, while Witvoet describes himself as an eco-adventurer.
About a dozen top-level Bolivian swimmers set off alongside them for the first few kilometers.
Insurance company State Farm on Monday said that it was sticking by Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers after another of his sponsors dropped him amid controversy over his decision not get vaccinated against COVID-19. Last week, Rodgers tested positive for COVID-19 and faced a backlash for telling reporters at a news conference in August that he was “immunized” in response to a question about whether he had received the COVID-19 vaccine. He was last week placed on the NFL’s reserve list and was forced to sit out Sunday’s loss against the Kansas City Chiefs. In a written statement, long-time sponsor State Farm
Polish luger Mateusz Sochowicz said that his accident while training on the Olympic track near Beijing on Monday could have resulted in “tragedy” if he had not taken evasive action to try to avoid a closed barrier. Sochowicz, 25, fractured his left kneecap and cut his right leg to the bone after hitting the barrier at the Yanqing National Sliding Center, which is to be used for the Winter Olympic Games in February. Sochowicz, who represented Poland at the 2018 Pyeongchang Winter Games, said that the track team had been slow to react and he had spent half an hour on the
Russia on Saturday edged Switzerland to win the maiden Billie Jean King Cup in Prague, but the win turned sour as the Swiss suggested the new champions had replaced players against the rules. Daria Kasatkina beat Jil Teichmann 6-2, 6-4 and Liudmila Samsonova overpowered Olympic champion Belinda Bencic 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 to bring Russia its fifth title overall in the team competition previously known as the Fed Cup. “I have too many emotions now, I’m feeling like I’m freezing and it’s unbelievable really. Unbelievably happy,” Samsonova said after celebrating with her team. “Today was an incredible fight, it was more than tennis,” she
Lewis Hamilton said that his Mercedes on Sunday was no match for Max Verstappen’s Red Bull, after his dream of a record eighth Formula One championship slipped further from his grasp in Mexico City. The 36-year-old Briton had started on the front row of the grid, only for his hopes of victory to be dashed in the opening seconds as Verstappen seized the lead and then pulled away to win. “Their car was far superior this weekend and there was nothing we really could do about it,” Hamilton said after finishing second, the gap between him and his Dutch rival extended to