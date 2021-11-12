French quadruple amputee swims across highest lake

AFP, COPACABANA, Bolivia





Paralympian quadruple amputee Theo Curin on Wednesday began his challenge to swim 122km across the world’s highest navigable lake to raise awareness of environmental pollution.

Alongside his two companions, Olympic medalist Malia Metella, 39, and Matthieu Witvoet, 27, Curin set off at 8:15am from Copacabana on the Bolivian side of Lake Titicaca, about 3,800m above sea level.

“It’s very emotional,” said the 21-year-old, who had part of both arms and both legs amputated when he was six after contracting meningitis.

French Paralympic medalist Theo Curin swims across Lake Titicaca in Copacabana, Bolivia, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

The French trio — with one swimming while the other two rest and keep warm in a boat made from recycled materials sailing alongside — hope to finish the challenge in 10 days, when they arrive in Puno, Peru.

They are to drink filtered water from the lake and keep their food in reusable bags.

Before they began, they received the blessing of a local Amauta — a wise person from the Aymara community — who showered them with white petals and gave an offering to Cota Mama, or Mother Water, to protect them.

Curin finished fourth at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Paralympic Games in the 200m freestyle, and is a two-time world championship silver medalist.

Metella won silver in the 50m at the 2004 Athens Games, while Witvoet describes himself as an eco-adventurer.

About a dozen top-level Bolivian swimmers set off alongside them for the first few kilometers.