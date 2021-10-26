SPORTS BRIEFS

Agencies





TENNIS

Raducanu still coach hunting

US Open champion Emma Raducanu on Sunday said she is “optimistic” about finding a new coach before the Australian Open starts in January next year, and would be relying on her own instincts in the Transylvania Open in Romania. Raducanu, who stunned the sporting world when she won the Flushing Meadows title last month as a qualifier, announced after the Grand Slam that she would no longer be working with former Davis Cup player Andrew Richardson. The 18-year-old confirmed reports she had a trial last week with Johanna Konta’s former coach, Esteban Carril, among others as she continues her search for a mentor to guide her during the next phase of her career. “I think having a coach is great, but you are on your own on the court. I don’t think it is great to be dependent. You need to coach yourself. That is something I am learning,” Raducanu told reporters.

GOLF

Winther wins after lock-in

Denmark’s Jeff Winther on Sunday clinched his first European Tour crown with a one-shot victory at the Mallorca Open, holding his nerve in a closely fought final round hours after accidentally locking himself in the bathroom. Winther began the day with a two-shot lead and recorded a closing 70 to finish at 15-under overall, but almost missed tee-time when he locked himself in the bathroom and had his six-year-old daughter to thank for coming to his rescue. “After breakfast I went to have a shower and my wife came in to use the bathroom as well. The door closed, and there’s no lock, but we locked ourselves in... Our little girl, Nora, had to go and find guys at reception to break down the door.”

BASKETBALL

Irving supporters rush arena

Protesters on Sunday scaled barricades and pushed toward the doors of the Brooklyn Nets’ home arena in support of NBA All-Star Kyrie Irving, who cannot join the team as he has chosen not to be vaccinated against COVID-19. Videos that surfaced online showed protesters outside the arena ahead of the Nets’ first home game of the NBA season chanting: “Let Kyrie play,” while some held “Stand with Kyrie” signs. Security had to lock down the Barclays Center at one point, which prevented some fans from entering, but the game against the Charlotte Hornets began on time at 4pm.

BASEBALL

Work stoppage nears: MLB

The MLB’s ninth work stoppage and first in 26 years appears almost certain to start on Dec. 2, freezing the free-agent market and threatening the start of spring training in February next year. Negotiations have been taking place since spring, and each side thinks the other has not made proposals that would lead toward an agreement replacing the five-year contract that expires at 11:59pm on Dec. 1. The luxury tax system that started with the 2003 season sunsets with the expiration of the labor contract, with the exception of completing accounting and payments for the 2021 tax year. Uncertainty over next year’s season would probably cause high-spending clubs to delay reaching pricier player agreements. Free agents can start signing with any team on the sixth day following the World Series.