British Secretary of State for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Nadine Dorries has urged sports to do far more to boost opportunity and activity levels in the kingdom’s poorest communities, saying that she wants the next Emma Raducanu to be just as likely to come from Burnley, a former mill town in the English countryside, as Bromley, an affluent suburb of London.
In her first major speech on sport and physical activity since taking charge as secretary last month, Dorries revealed that the government is working on a new strategy for sport for next year that would include broadening participation and getting more people active, particularly in under-represented groups.
“We were all so delighted to watch Emma Raducanu triumph at the US Open — but I don’t want to wait another four decades for us to find our next Emma Raducanu,” Dorries told the ukactive Conference in London.
Photo: AFP
“I don’t want a sports star from a council estate to be held back because they can’t afford a racket, let alone coaching, or because they’re forced to play on one of those shabby old tennis courts, which I am afraid we can find up and down the country,” Dorries said.
“It can be so much harder for children from disadvantaged backgrounds to make the most of their potential,” Dorries said. “Children should be competing on a level playing field from day 1... I want our next tennis champion to be just as likely to come from Burnley as Bromley.”
Last year, the Sport England Active Lives survey found that nearly 14 million adults did less than 30 minutes of exercise per week, with the poor, older people and ethnic groups particularly affected.
Dorries said that the government has spent more than ￡1 billion (US$1.4 billion) to support all levels of sports during the COVID-19 pandemic, including an extra ￡30 million to train new physical education teachers and another ￡30 million to renovate 4,500 tennis courts.
LIFELINE: Hsu Heng-pin’s late strike could turn out to be vital, as Indonesia were hosts and the away goal could make the difference in Monday’s second leg Substitute Hsu Heng-pin was Taiwan’s hero on Thursday after he scored late in a 2-1 loss to Indonesia in the first leg of their AFC Asian Cup qualification playoff at Buriram Stadium in Thailand to keep his side’s hopes alive ahead of the second leg on Monday. “It was already past 90 minutes and the coaches told us to make every effort to score a goal,” Hsu said. “When the ball came in there were no defenders near me. Chen Ting-yang knocked his header to me and I took the shot without hesitation. After it went in, I turned around to
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium on Friday won their first women’s doubles match at the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells, California, after Hsieh earlier crashed out in the second round of the women’s singles. In little more than 49 minutes of play, Hsieh and Mertens downed Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska and Amanda Anisimova of the US 6-1, 6-1. The duo advanced to the round-of-16 to face Bethanie Mattek-Sands of the US and Iga Swiatek of Poland, who in June eliminated Hsieh and Mertens at the French Open. On Thursday, the Polish and American pairing beat Alexandra Panova of Russia
One player took off from the airport, while another jumped out the window of his hotel room. In all, of the 24 members of Cuba’s national baseball team who arrived in Mexico for the under-23 World Cup, only about half came home. This year, a record number of players have defected from the communist-run island nation, where baseball is the national pastime, but which is enduring its worst economic crisis in 30 years. The mass defection is “unprecedented in the history of baseball,” said Francys Romero, a sports journalist who has written a book on the phenomenon. The player who jumped from his
HUSBAND WANTED: Athletics Kenya said the country had lost a jewel who was one of the fastest-rising athletes on the global stage thanks to her eye-catching performances Record-breaking Kenyan distance runner Agnes Tirop was on Wednesday found dead with stab wounds to her stomach in a suspected homicide, athletics officials said. Police said that they were on the hunt for her husband over the incident at Tirop’s home in the high-altitude training hub of Iten, Kenya. Tirop, 25, was a fast-rising athlete — a double world 10,000m bronze medalist and 2015 world cross country champion who also finished fourth in the 5,000m at the Tokyo Olympics this year. Only last month, she smashed the women-only 10km world record at the Road to Records Event in Germany, with a time of