When Misato Michishita won the Paralympic marathon in Tokyo this summer, she picked up more than a gold medal. The visually impaired Japanese office worker became a must-get for organizers of today’s Boston Marathon, where she is to headline one of three new para divisions being unveiled for the 125th edition of the race.
“I had a dream about running a Boston Marathon for a long time,” Michishita said. “Most runners have the goal to run the Boston Marathon, so I would like to be a part of that.”
The first major marathon to include a wheelchair race, in 1975, Boston has named a champion in a visually impaired division since 1986.
Photo: AP
Ever since the 2013 finish-line bombing that killed three people and left so many with prosthetic limbs, organizers sought a way to be more inclusive for para athletes who had long participated only for the satisfaction of finishing.
For the first time this year, the Boston Athletic Association (BAA) is to award titles and prize money in three new divisions: visually impaired, upper-body impairment and lower-body impairment. The top men and women in each would receive US$1,500 from a total purse of US$16,500.
“It doesn’t surprise me that it was Boston first to do that,” said Manuela Shar, a two-time defending Boston wheelchair winner who also took gold at the Tokyo Paralympics. “It’s good to see things moving in the direction of inclusion and equality.”
Blind in her right eye since middle school due to a rare genetic disease in her cornea, Michishita began running marathons at 26.
Using a guide to direct her along the course, she won a silver medal in Rio de Janeiro and saw the opportunity to upgrade to gold in her homeland.
When the 2020 Olympics and Paralympics were delayed for a year, Michishita remained confident that they would not be canceled.
Now 44, she struggled to train because of a COVID-19 state of emergency in Japan that prevented her from getting together with her guide.
She broke the tape in Tokyo in 3 hours, 50 seconds — a Paralympic record that increased her profile and sealed the deal with Boston organizers.
“We had to have her,” BAA chief operating officer Jack Fleming said.
Joe Walsh, who is the former head of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee’s Paralympic division and is advising the BAA, said organizers hope the new categories will provide the sort of motivation for impaired runners that the push-rim competition has given wheelchair racers.
Five-time winner wheelchair winner Tatyana McFadden “is a role model and inspiration to others who are wheelchair users who may want to be active and participate in sports, maybe even do something like the Boston Marathon,” said Walsh, a two-time Paralympian as a cross-country skier.
“In the same way that has grown over the last 50 years, the vision here is that the same thing will happen with the divisions that focus on the visually impaired and mobility impaired runners,” he said.
There are 35 runners entered in the visually impaired division for today’s race and 238 total in the para athlete divisions.
Many others would be running recreationally because they have not gone through the international or US classification process, or could not meet the more stringent qualifying time of 3 hours, 40 minutes for men aged 18 to 39.
Walsh said the benefits of the new divisions might not be obvious right away.
“Maybe it doesn’t blow up the number of athletes with vision impairments running the Boston Marathon, but maybe it boosts the number who run 5Ks and 10Ks, and who are active in other sports, triathlon or swimming or whatever,” he said. “It has a broader perspective than just running, it crosses over into other fields of accomplishment as well, especially those that are related to sport.”
The Taiwan men’s soccer team will try to put the recent sacking of their manager and several teammates behind them when they take on Indonesia in the first of their AFC Asian Cup qualification playoff matches at 8pm in Thailand today. Controversy put Taiwan in crisis mode ahead of the important encounter in Buriram City, in Thailand’s northeast Isan region, with rumors that some players are discontented with the sudden banishment of their manager and teammates. The CTFA governing body called up three Taipower players — forward Ko Yu-ting, midfielder Lin Chang-lun and goalkeeper Chiu Yu-hung — atfter over the weekend announcing
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Wednesday defeated Madison Brengle under lights at the BNP Paribas Open at Indian Wells, while Shelby Rogers and Sloane Stephens also advanced from the first round of the women’s singles. Hsieh resisted a late comeback by Brengle to win 6-1, 7-6 (7/4) in a tiebreak after 1 hour, 23 minutes, firing 22 winners and breaking Brengle’s serve six times. She faces No. 24 seed Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia in the second round. Hsieh and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium are to open their women’s doubles campaign tomorrow Taiwan time against Ukraine’s Dayana Yastremska and Amanda Anisimova of the US. Rogers
LIFELINE: Hsu Heng-pin’s late strike could turn out to be vital, as Indonesia were hosts and the away goal could make the difference in Monday’s second leg Substitute Hsu Heng-pin was Taiwan’s hero on Thursday after he scored late in a 2-1 loss to Indonesia in the first leg of their AFC Asian Cup qualification playoff at Buriram Stadium in Thailand to keep his side’s hopes alive ahead of the second leg on Monday. “It was already past 90 minutes and the coaches told us to make every effort to score a goal,” Hsu said. “When the ball came in there were no defenders near me. Chen Ting-yang knocked his header to me and I took the shot without hesitation. After it went in, I turned around to
SOCCER Ranieri joins Watford Claudio Ranieri is back in the English Premier League after being hired as Watford’s new manager on Monday. Former Chelsea boss Ranieri, who led Leicester to the Premier League title in 2016, agreed a two-year contract with the Hornets to replace the sacked Xisco Munoz. “Watford FC is delighted to confirm the appointment of Claudio Ranieri as the club’s new head coach, on a two-year contract,” the club said in a statement on its Web site. “The Italian arrives at Vicarage Road boasting a wealth of experience in charge of some of Europe’s biggest clubs, with Premier League,