Bernard Tapie’s rags-to-riches life story of a failed pop singer-turned-tycoon who dabbed into politics, bought a top soccer club and did a stint in jail transfixed France for decades. He died yesterday aged 78, having suffered from stomach cancer in the final years of his life.
Tapie was born in Paris in 1943, the son of a plumber, and pulled himself out of a poor suburban childhood to become one of France’s richest men and buy Olympique de Marseille in 1986 and sports retailer Adidas in 1990.
He revived the ailing soccer club to see it win its only Champions League title and five French championships.
Photo: AFP
At the same time, the solidly built man with thick, dark wavy hair entered politics, injecting a touch of charisma amid the gray-suited technocrats of French politics and touching a chord among young people and the working class.
He grabbed national attention in a no-punches-pulled debate with the then-leader of the far-right, Jean-Marie Le Pen, in 1989. That same year he was elected lawmaker for the first time, the start of an ascent toward the Cabinet of then-French president Francois Mitterrand’s government, where he did two stints as minister for urban areas in 1992-1993.
Things started unravelling in the mid-1990s, when business woes and judicial probes started piling up.
“I was rich, I am no longer. I was fashionable, I am no longer. I was president of a European championship team, I am no longer. I ran businesses, I no longer do so,” he told Le Figaro daily in September 1995.
“Many French people have more to complain about than do I,” he added.
In 1995, Tapie was sentenced to jail for match-fixing during his time at the helm of Marseille.
Two years earlier, he sold Adidas in what became the start of the longest and most complex of the judicial sagas he was involved in.
That Adidas saga had seen more than 20 years of probes and rulings, with abrupt twists some in his favor, some against him.
Tapie had claimed that when former French state bank Credit Lyonnais had sold the stake on his behalf, the bank had made a gain at his expense.
The eclectic tycoon also tried his hand at being an actor, playing in a Claude Lelouch movie in 1996, at a time when he had just been declared bankrupt. He became a newspaper owner in 2012, buying southern French local newspapers.
Tapie also released some pop records in the late 1960s along with a 1985 song called Reussir Sa Vie.
Tapie set up the La Vie Claire cycling team, and while he was still involved the team’s star cyclists Bernard Hinault and Greg LeMond won the Tour de France in 1985 and 1986 respectively.
“When you’ve won the Tour de France, the Champions League, you’ve been minister, singer, actor ... what have I not done? I can’t say I haven’t been spoiled rotten by life,” he told Le Monde in an interview in 2017.
RAGS-TO-RICHES: While the boxing legend is idolized by many, Manny Pacquiao has been accused of lacking intellect and being a frequent no-show at the Senate Philippine boxing legend and presidential hopeful Manny Pacquiao yesterday said that he is hanging up his gloves after a glittering decades-long career in the ring. The eight-division world champion and senator, who has his sights set on a high-stakes rumble to replace Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, said that quitting the sport that had lifted him out of poverty was the “hardest decision” of his life. “It is difficult for me to accept that my time for me as a boxer is over,” Pacquiao, 42, said in a video message on Twitter that quickly went viral. “Today I am announcing my retirement.” It comes
FIRST COURT MEETING: Clijsters began well, but misfired at crucial moments, and Hsieh was ultimately the steadier of the pair in a match that lasted more than two hours Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei on Monday ensured that Kim Clijsters remained winless in her WTA comeback bid, beating her in three sets in the opening round of the Chicago Fall Tennis Classic. In the first career meeting between the pair, 35-year-old Hsieh battled past the former world No. 1 6-3, 5-7, 6-3. The 38-year-old Belgian, who accepted a wild card into the hardcourt event in Chicago, Illinois, looked competitive during her first match of the season, but misfired at key moments to remain without a win in four events since her comeback last year. Clijsters made a quick start as she raced out to
This year’s Champions League features an improbable upstart: FC Sheriff, a club run by an eponymous company built on murky money in a pro-Russian separatist enclave of Europe’s poorest country, Moldova. The would-be state, which harkens back to its Soviet past with a towering Lenin statue in the center of its administrative hub, Tiraspol, broke away from Moldova in a short civil war in the early 1990s. Thirty years later, the little-known Transnistria region with its own border police, army, currency and hammer-and-sickle-emblazoned flag has not been recognized internationally, but is propped up by free Russian gasoline and about 1,500 troops. The
Unseeded Shelby Rogers on Wednesday saved seven of eight break points and put together a 6-4, 7-5 victory over 2019 US Open champion Bianca Andreescu to reach the third round of the Chicago Fall Classic, while Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium advanced to the quarter-finals of the doubles. The 43rd-ranked Rogers, a 28-year-old from South Carolina, picked up her sixth victory of the season against a member of the top 20, including an upset of No. 1 Ash Barty at Flushing Meadows last month. Rogers reached the fourth round at the US Open before losing to eventual champion