The first signs that the NBA might have a COVID-19 vaccine problem on its hands have emerged after one of the league’s biggest stars, the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving, did not attend his team’s media day.

Irving’s exact vaccination status is unconfirmed, but Rolling Stone has reported that he has liked social media posts that suggest shadowy cabals are “implanting vaccines in a plot to connect Black people to a master computer for ‘a plan of Satan.’”

New York laws state that anyone entering a sports arena or other “indoor gyms and fitness settings” must show proof of receiving at least one COVID-19 shot.

Kyrie Irving of the Brooklyn Nets shoots a three-pointer in Game 2 of their Eastern Conference second-round series against the Milwaukee Bucks in New York on June 7. Photo: AFP

Nets general manager Sean Marks last week said that some of Brooklyn’s players are still unvaccinated, but he expected the team to be fully compliant with COVID-19 protocols when the season starts next month.

Irving’s teammate, Kevin Durant, was present at Monday’s media day, and said he was unconcerned about the point guard’s status.

“I expect it not to be an issue. It’s on Kyrie and that’s his personal decision. I expect us to have our whole team,” Durant told reporters.

The NBA says 90 percent of its players are fully vaccinated, a higher rate than the US population as a whole.

However, Rolling Stone has reported that a number of players are still refusing the vaccine on religious grounds or due to a belief in debunked conspiracy theories.

The NBA does not prohibit unvaccinated athletes from playing, but they are subject to stricter protocols.

Local laws — such as in New York and San Francisco — prohibit unvaccinated people from large indoor gatherings, meaning athletes who have not had a shot might be blocked from games.