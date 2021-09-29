The first signs that the NBA might have a COVID-19 vaccine problem on its hands have emerged after one of the league’s biggest stars, the Brooklyn Nets’ Kyrie Irving, did not attend his team’s media day.
Irving’s exact vaccination status is unconfirmed, but Rolling Stone has reported that he has liked social media posts that suggest shadowy cabals are “implanting vaccines in a plot to connect Black people to a master computer for ‘a plan of Satan.’”
New York laws state that anyone entering a sports arena or other “indoor gyms and fitness settings” must show proof of receiving at least one COVID-19 shot.
Photo: AFP
Nets general manager Sean Marks last week said that some of Brooklyn’s players are still unvaccinated, but he expected the team to be fully compliant with COVID-19 protocols when the season starts next month.
Irving’s teammate, Kevin Durant, was present at Monday’s media day, and said he was unconcerned about the point guard’s status.
“I expect it not to be an issue. It’s on Kyrie and that’s his personal decision. I expect us to have our whole team,” Durant told reporters.
The NBA says 90 percent of its players are fully vaccinated, a higher rate than the US population as a whole.
However, Rolling Stone has reported that a number of players are still refusing the vaccine on religious grounds or due to a belief in debunked conspiracy theories.
The NBA does not prohibit unvaccinated athletes from playing, but they are subject to stricter protocols.
Local laws — such as in New York and San Francisco — prohibit unvaccinated people from large indoor gatherings, meaning athletes who have not had a shot might be blocked from games.
ANGELS BEATEN: The Astros broke through with four runs in the 12th inning in a 9-5 win that left them just three victories from clinching the AL West division title Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday said that a huge source of pride about his American League West-leading team is the way they play defense after right fielder Chas McCormick made two huge plays in their 9-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in 12 innings. McCormick made a one-hop throw to prevent Shohei Ohtani from scoring the potential game-winning run in the 10th inning. Two innings later, the Astros broke through with four runs, including a two-run double by Jose Altuve, to reduce their magic number to three to clinch their fourth division title in five seasons. “He has been working
This year’s Champions League features an improbable upstart: FC Sheriff, a club run by an eponymous company built on murky money in a pro-Russian separatist enclave of Europe’s poorest country, Moldova. The would-be state, which harkens back to its Soviet past with a towering Lenin statue in the center of its administrative hub, Tiraspol, broke away from Moldova in a short civil war in the early 1990s. Thirty years later, the little-known Transnistria region with its own border police, army, currency and hammer-and-sickle-emblazoned flag has not been recognized internationally, but is propped up by free Russian gasoline and about 1,500 troops. The
The girls on Afghanistan’s national soccer team were anxious. For weeks, they had been moving around the country, waiting for word that they could leave. One wants to be a doctor, another a movie producer, others engineers. All dream of growing up to be professional soccer players. The message finally came early on Sunday: A charter flight would carry the girls and their families from Afghanistan — to where they did not know. The buses that would take them to the airport were already on their way. “They left their homes and left everything behind,” said Farkhunda Muhtaj, the captain of the Afghanistan
When she saw 13-year-old Brazilian Rayssa Leal win silver in the first-ever street skateboarding competition at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Giovanna Alves Farias only had one wish: to start flying around a skate park herself. “I nearly cried. Seeing a 13-year-old girl like me win a medal was so unexpected,” Farias told reporters. “Before the Games, I was already interested in skateboarding, but after seeing that, I told my dad: ‘Let’s go.’” Leal’s success is fueling a boom in skateboarding among women and girls in Brazil, who see themselves soaring to new heights, maybe even at the Olympics. Right after the Olympics