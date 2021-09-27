Daniel Maldini described his “emotional” full Serie A debut on Saturday as “hard” after scoring his first AC Milan goal and helping his boyhood team go to the top of Serie A.
Maldini — son and grandson of club legends Paolo and Cesare — opened the scoring with a bullet header in Milan’s 2-1 win at Spezia and earned plaudits from coach Stefano Pioli for an encouraging performance.
The 19-year-old was thrown into the fray in a difficult clash, as Pioli made six changes from the side that beat Venezia 2-0 on Thursday, with the UEFA Champions League visit of Atletico Madrid coming tomorrow.
Photo: AFP
“The coach told me yesterday [Friday] that I was starting. He showed me what we were doing at set-pieces, so I realized that I would be in the starting XI,” Daniel Maldini told broadcaster DAZN. “Once on the field, it was hard. It was hard finding space. Moving around and creating chances seemed very hard. Luckily, in the second half, some space opened up and it became easier.”
Daniel Maldini opened the scoring two minutes after the break, when he aggressively attacked Pierre Kalulu’s swinging cross from the right and met the ball with a power that could not be stopped by Spezia goalkeeper Jeroen Zoet.
His debut looked to have been spoiled when Daniele Verde’s deflected goal leveled the scores with 10 minutes remaining, but Brahim Diaz saved the day with his second goal in as many matches six minutes later.
“I’m pretty calm, even though it’s been emotional. My teammates help me loads. The coach gives me advice... Thankfully, we came through the match, which was very hard,” Daniel Maldini added.
In the stands was his father, Paolo Maldini — one of the greatest defenders in soccer history and a lynchpin of one of Milan’s best-ever teams — who celebrated loudly when his son’s header hit the net.
Daniel Maldini joined Milan’s youth setup after his dad retired, and has him at his side as the club’s technical director, watching his every move on the field.
“He’s demanding — rightly so — but he helps me out,” Daniel Maldini said. “He’s my dad.”
ANGELS BEATEN: The Astros broke through with four runs in the 12th inning in a 9-5 win that left them just three victories from clinching the AL West division title Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday said that a huge source of pride about his American League West-leading team is the way they play defense after right fielder Chas McCormick made two huge plays in their 9-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in 12 innings. McCormick made a one-hop throw to prevent Shohei Ohtani from scoring the potential game-winning run in the 10th inning. Two innings later, the Astros broke through with four runs, including a two-run double by Jose Altuve, to reduce their magic number to three to clinch their fourth division title in five seasons. “He has been working
The girls on Afghanistan’s national soccer team were anxious. For weeks, they had been moving around the country, waiting for word that they could leave. One wants to be a doctor, another a movie producer, others engineers. All dream of growing up to be professional soccer players. The message finally came early on Sunday: A charter flight would carry the girls and their families from Afghanistan — to where they did not know. The buses that would take them to the airport were already on their way. “They left their homes and left everything behind,” said Farkhunda Muhtaj, the captain of the Afghanistan
When she saw 13-year-old Brazilian Rayssa Leal win silver in the first-ever street skateboarding competition at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Giovanna Alves Farias only had one wish: to start flying around a skate park herself. “I nearly cried. Seeing a 13-year-old girl like me win a medal was so unexpected,” Farias told reporters. “Before the Games, I was already interested in skateboarding, but after seeing that, I told my dad: ‘Let’s go.’” Leal’s success is fueling a boom in skateboarding among women and girls in Brazil, who see themselves soaring to new heights, maybe even at the Olympics. Right after the Olympics
TWO TRIES: A Codie Taylor break led to a Will Jordan try, to which South Africa replied through Sbu Nkosi following a George Bridge mistake under a high ball A late Jordie Barrett penalty yesterday saw New Zealand clinch the Rugby Championship with an “ugly” 19-17 victory over South Africa in the 100th Test between the teams. In a tough game with a high error count in Townsville, the All Blacks led 13-11 at halftime and both sides traded penalties through the second period until Barrett landed the killer blow from 43m with two minutes remaining. It gave the unbeaten All Blacks an unassailable lead in the Rugby Championship with one round remaining. “If ever you’re going to take an ugly win, we’ll take that,” All Blacks coach Ian Foster said. “Clearly