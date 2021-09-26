Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp on Friday demanded “some kind of solution” to prevent another club versus country row over COVID-19 quarantine rules for qualifiers for the FIFA World Cup.
Eight Brazilian Premier League players — including Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker and midfielder Fabinho — were called-up by Brazil coach Tite for the next round of qualifiers for next year’s global tournament.
Premier League clubs refused to release players earlier this month for matches in countries on the British government’s “red” list, because of a 10-day quarantine rule facing returning travelers.
Photo: AP
In response, the Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) and three other national associations asked FIFA to bar the players from club duty for five days before withdrawing their request a day before the next round of Premier League fixtures.
“There must be a solution, because we cannot just leave it like this and say it’s not a problem,” Klopp said. “Yes it is a problem.”
“I know the relevant people are working on this, but there’s nothing decided yet, at least as far as I’m concerned,” he said. “We have a problem when the Brazilians are allowed, or when they go, to the next internationals” next month.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“We have a 12.30[pm] kick-off at Watford [on Oct. 16],” he said. “The game in Brazil is on Friday night [on Oct. 15], so obviously nobody has thought about that yet.”
“I just don’t know how you can do these kind of things where nobody reacts on the schedule,” he said. “We have two problems. One is the schedule, it was always a problem.”
“TV and other guys, the Premier League, say: ‘OK, that’s how it is, they have to play, let’s have a look how they can sort that,’” he said. “Another thing, it’s not good for the players or the clubs as well and I hope the government comes up with some kind of solution.”
Manchester City’s Ederson and Gabriel Jesus, Fred of Manchester United, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva and Leeds’ Raphinha were also recalled by Brazil on Friday.
Tottenham Hotspur’s Emerson Royal is also in the squad.
In early games in the Premier League yesterday, Manchester City beat Chelsea 1-0 at Stamford Bridge, while Aston Villa beat Manchester United 1-0 at Old Trafford.
Additional reporting by staff writer
ANGELS BEATEN: The Astros broke through with four runs in the 12th inning in a 9-5 win that left them just three victories from clinching the AL West division title Houston Astros manager Dusty Baker on Wednesday said that a huge source of pride about his American League West-leading team is the way they play defense after right fielder Chas McCormick made two huge plays in their 9-5 victory over the Los Angeles Angels in 12 innings. McCormick made a one-hop throw to prevent Shohei Ohtani from scoring the potential game-winning run in the 10th inning. Two innings later, the Astros broke through with four runs, including a two-run double by Jose Altuve, to reduce their magic number to three to clinch their fourth division title in five seasons. “He has been working
The girls on Afghanistan’s national soccer team were anxious. For weeks, they had been moving around the country, waiting for word that they could leave. One wants to be a doctor, another a movie producer, others engineers. All dream of growing up to be professional soccer players. The message finally came early on Sunday: A charter flight would carry the girls and their families from Afghanistan — to where they did not know. The buses that would take them to the airport were already on their way. “They left their homes and left everything behind,” said Farkhunda Muhtaj, the captain of the Afghanistan
Jim Knous and Maverick McNealy both birdied their final holes of the third round to top a crowded leaderboard at the Fortinet Championship, the first PGA Tour event of the new season, while Taiwan’s C.T. Pan was just four shots off the leaders. McNealy caught fire on the back nine, closing his round of 70 with three consecutive birdies for a 14-under 202 total to maintain a share of the lead on the Silverado Resort and Spa course. Neither McNealy nor Knous would sleep easy heading into yesterday’s final round, as there were 18 players within four shots of the lead, including
When she saw 13-year-old Brazilian Rayssa Leal win silver in the first-ever street skateboarding competition at the Summer Olympics in Tokyo, Giovanna Alves Farias only had one wish: to start flying around a skate park herself. “I nearly cried. Seeing a 13-year-old girl like me win a medal was so unexpected,” Farias told reporters. “Before the Games, I was already interested in skateboarding, but after seeing that, I told my dad: ‘Let’s go.’” Leal’s success is fueling a boom in skateboarding among women and girls in Brazil, who see themselves soaring to new heights, maybe even at the Olympics. Right after the Olympics