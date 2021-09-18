Victor Osimhen scored twice on Thursday as SSC Napoli came from 2-0 down to salvage a 2-2 draw at Leicester City, while Olympique Lyonnais cruised to a 2-0 win at Rangers on the opening night of the UEFA Europa League group stages.
Earlier, Celtic threw away a two-goal lead to lose 4-3 to Real Betis Balompie and West Ham United were convincing 2-0 winners away to Dinamo Zagreb.
Leicester just missed out on the Champions League for a second consecutive season as they finished fifth in the English Premier League last season, but the Foxes are keen to go further than their run to the round-of-32 of the Europa League last season and got off to a great start against the Italian giants.
Photo: Reuters
Ayoze Perez fired home at the back post from Harvey Barnes’ cross after just nine minutes.
Patson Daka then saw his first Leicester goal ruled out by a video assistant referee (VAR) review for a marginal offside call, but Barnes quickly put that disappointment behind Brendan Rodgers’ men with an excellent finish to double Leicester’s lead.
Napoli boss Luciano Spalletti held nothing in reserve with his strongest side and the visitors responded in the final quarter thanks to Osimhen.
The Nigerian, who cost 70 million euros (US$82.5 million) from Lille OSC last year, brilliantly flicked the ball over the imposing presence of Jannik Vestegaard and Kasper Schmeichel to get Napoli back in the game.
Osimhen then outjumped Caglar Soyuncu to power home a header for a deserved equalizer.
Leicester’s night got even worse in stoppage-time when Wilfred Ndidi was sent off for a second bookable offense.
“The crime isn’t giving away the two goals, the crime is if you don’t learn from it,” Rodgers said. “I’m sure that is something this young team will do.”
At Ibrox, Lyon spoiled Steven Gerrard’s 50th European game in charge of Rangers.
Toko Ekambi curled home from long range to open the scoring midway through the first half and a goalmouth scramble early in the second ended with the ball ricocheting off Rangers captain James Tavernier into his own net.
“At the domestic level you can sometimes give the ball away in certain areas, but not at this level in the Europa League,” Gerrard said after Rangers were outclassed by the French side.
Celtic returned to Seville 18 years on from reaching the UEFA Cup final and got off to a dream start at the Benito Villamarin.
Albian Ajeti bundled home the opener thanks to a VAR review after the goal had initially been ruled out for handball, before Josip Juranovic buried his first Celtic goal from the penalty spot, but two goals in three minutes wiped out Celtic’s lead as Juan Miranda slotted home before Borja Iglesias unselfishly teed up Juanmi to equalize.
Iglesias completed the comeback with a near post flick early in the second half, before Juanmi’s shot flew in.
Anthony Ralston pulled a goal back three minutes from time to give Celtic some hope, but Betis held on for all three points.
“We had our moments in the game where it could have got away from them and unfortunately we didn’t do that,” Celtic manager Ange Postecoglou said. “They have some quality up front that punished us.”
Bayer 04 Leverkusen were also winners in Group G as the Germans came from behind to beat Ferencvaros 2-1 thanks to a second-half winner from 18-year-old Florian Wirtz.
West Ham enjoyed a far more comfortable return to Europe in the Croatian capital that had manager David Moyes dreaming of how far they can go.
“I’m really excited about the prospect of slightly not knowing how good they could be. We brought in some new players tonight and didn’t look any the worse for it,” Moyes said. “It’s only one game, but the players are in a good place.”
Michail Antonio pounced on a slack back-pass to continue his early season scoring streak with his fifth goal in as many games.
Declan Rice then galloped from inside his own half before producing a powerful finish five minutes into the second half.
Jorge Fernandez was not going to attend his daughter Leylah’s all-teen US Open final showdown yesterday with Britain’s Emma Raducanu over fears about messing with routines that are working. Jorge Fernandez, a former soccer player from Ecuador who became a tennis coach for his daughter, was to watch from home in Florida — as he has for two weeks — when 19-year-old Leylah Fernandez was to meet 18-year-old qualifier Raducanu for the title. “No, I’m not going to be there,” Jorge Fernandez told US Open reporters on a conference call. “I’m extremely superstitious. My daughter is as well. I’ve been using the
REVENUE SHARING: The US Soccer Federation said it believes that the best path forward for the men’s and women’s national soccer teams is a single pay structure The US Soccer Federation (USSF) on Tuesday said that it has offered “identical” contracts to its men’s and women’s national teams as part of efforts to end a long-running gender pay dispute. A statement from the USSF said that the proposed contracts had been sent to the players’ associations acting on behalf of the US men’s national team (USMNT) and US women’s national team (USWNT), with the goal being to bring the national squads under a single collective bargaining agreement (CBA). “US Soccer firmly believes that the best path forward for all involved, and for the future of the sport in the
POWERFUL FIGURE: Sheikh Ahmad led the OCA from 1991 to Friday, and was also an influential member of the IOC until 2018 and other sports bodies, including FIFA Veteran Indian sports administrator Raja Randhir Singh yesterday took over as head of the Olympic Council of Asia (OCA) after its Kuwaiti former leader was sentenced to jail in a forgery case. Sheikh Ahmad al-Fahad Al Sabah, a member of Kuwait’s ruling family, stepped aside as Asia’s top sports official after the Geneva court on Friday found him guilty over a plot against political rivals in the Gulf state. Singh, 74, said in a statement that he was taking over as interim president as the longest-serving member of the OCA executive. Taiwan’s national Olympic committee is a member of the OCA. “I have every
Making money in boxing means never having to say: “Sorry.” Not for allowing Evander Holyfield to risk his life at the age of 58 just to make a few bucks. Certainly not for stealing money from gullible fans for a farce of a pay-per-view show that would have done terrible damage to the sport if only the sport was not so badly damaged already. No one was apologizing — at least not loud enough to hear — among the crew at the Triller Fight Club, a fledging promotional outfit on the fringe of boxing. They managed to get Holyfield licensed in Florida and