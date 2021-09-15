Murray wins in Rennes as he aims to get his body fit

After going out in the first round at the US Open, Andy Murray on Monday continued his comeback at a Challenger event in Rennes, France, saying that he wanted to play matches and boost his ranking.

“Obviously, I would like to try and win the event,” said Murray, who on Monday beat German Yannick Maden 6-3, 6-1, in the first round at Rennes.

“Most importantly, for me, is just to get matches,” he said. “I want to keep playing, competing and get my body used to playing two, three, four matches in a week again.”

Britain’s Andy Murray loses a point to Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas in their US Open men’s singles first-round match at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City on Aug. 30. Tsitsipas defeated Murray 2-6, 7-6 (7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4. Photo: AFP

Murray, who underwent right-hip surgery in 2017 and again in 2019, lost in five sets to third-ranked Stefanos Tsitsipas in the first round at New York City, where the Scot won the third of his major titles in 2012.

“One of the goals between now and the end of the year is to try and make a big improvement with my ranking, and to do that, I need to be competing often,” said the 34-year-old, who is ranked 116th. “I still feel like I can play a very high level, but if all of the time when I go to the big tournaments I play top players right at the beginning of the event, it’s not so easy.”

“The Challengers often have good players. We have three guys that have been in the top 10. That’s quite rare. There should be some good matches, and it’s nice for the crowd to come out and watch the French players,” he said.

EMMA RADUCANU

Murray described Emma Raducanu’s US Open title as “very special” after she became the first British woman to win a Grand Slam singles title in 44 years on Saturday.

Nine years after Murray won the first of his three Grand Slam titles at the US Open, 18-year-old Raducanu stunned the tennis world by beating fellow teenager Leylah Fernandez at Flushing Meadows.

Raducanu, the first qualifier ever to win a Grand Slam title, did not drop a set throughout the tournament.

“It was incredible what she did there,” said Murray, who himself ended Britain’s 76-year wait for a male Grand Slam champion when he beat Novak Djokovic in the 2012 final.

“What she did in New York was very special — a huge boost for British tennis — and gives, hopefully, the governing bodies an opportunity to capitalize on that, and get more and more kids involved in the sport,” Murray said.

Murray, who has long shouldered the burden of British tennis, said that he knew how good Raducanu was when she reached the fourth round at Wimbledon earlier this year.

“I’ve spent a little bit of time around her on the practice court, but more so in the same building, training close to each other, and watching what she’s doing — and she’s obviously really, really good,” the former world No. 1 said.