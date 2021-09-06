Taiwan’s Hsieh powers through in doubles

Staff writer, with CNA and Reuters





Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and partner Elise Mertens of Belgium on Saturday advanced to the third round of the women’s doubles at the US Open with a straight sets win.

The top-seeded pair continued to dominate in New York, winning 6-4, 6-2 against Ulrikke Eikeri of Norway and Elixane Lechemia of France.

Hsieh and Mertens won 71 percent of their first-serve points and 83 percent on the second, with their opponents only breaking them once during the 66-minute match.

Shelby Rogers of the US throws her racket in delight after beating world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty of Australia during their US Open women’s singles third round match in New York on Saturday. Photo: AFP

The pair are to take on Belgians Greet Minnen and Alison Van Uytvanck in the third round.

The Taiwanese-Belgian duo only teamed up earlier this year, but have already won a Wimbledon doubles title in July and aim to clinch their second consecutive major in New York.

In the junior girls’ singles second round qualifier, No. 10 seed Yang Ya-yi of Taiwan beat American Ariana Anazagasty-Pursoo 6-7 (4/7), 6-2, 13-11.

Meanwhile, American Shelby Rogers was possibly searching for some inspiration when she watched a 41-year-old video of compatriot Vitas Gerulaitis before defeating world No. 1 Ash Barty in the third round of the women’s singles.

“And let that be a lesson to you all. Nobody beats Vitas Gerulaitis 17 times in a row,” the former world No. 3 famously told reporters after beating Jimmy Connors in the semi-finals of the January 1980 Masters.

That was Gerulaitis’ first win against Connors after losing 16 consecutive matches against his fellow American.

Rogers faced Australian Barty for the sixth time in her career, having lost all five previous meetings, including four this season.

Things seemed to be following a similar pattern when the 28-year-old trailed 5-2 in the deciding third set, but she then scripted one of the sport’s most incredible comebacks to force a tie-break and beat the two-time major winner from Australia.

“This morning I was watching a video of Vitas Gerulaitis when he said: ‘Nobody beats me 17 times in a row.’ I was only at six, so,” Rogers said in her post-match interview on court before breaking into laughter.

Rogers is ranked 43rd in the world and many times this season has seen her progress stalled at the hands of the gritty Australian, who has won five singles titles this year.

The American decided to do things a bit differently at Arthur Ashe Stadium and it paid dividends.

“I guess I have to thank her for teaching me a lot of lessons,” Rogers, the only American left in the US Open women’s draw, told reporters before another round of laughter.

“I think I journal quite a bit, take notes on players, scout, things like this. Half my book is on Ash at this point, you know. It’s the same thing. She doesn’t miss a ball,” she said.

“I think what I’ve learned most from her is that she’s No. 1 for a reason. It was going to take everything I had tonight to beat her. I gave everything I had and got the win. That’s what it comes down to,” she added.