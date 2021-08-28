Joe Root’s England might be on top in the third Test, but with two matches still to play, India pace bowler Mohammed Siraj still hopes his side can claim the series.
“Sometimes we have a bad day, when we get out early in a Test match and have to field longer, but that shouldn’t lower your morale, as we are still left with two matches and leading the series 1-0,” Siraj said on Thursday after the hosts cruised to a commanding first-innings lead of 345 on day 2 of the Headingley Test.
“We don’t need to worry too much, we just need to believe in our skills and back ourselves,” he said.
Photo: AFP
Riding high after winning the second Test at Lord’s, India were skittled on Wednesday for just 78 on day 1 of the latest in the five-match series.
England ended day two on 423-8 thanks to captain Root’s 121 and half-centuries by Rory Burns (61), Haseeb Hameed (68) and Dawid Malan (70).
Siraj, who took 2-86, including the wicket of Malan, said that the pitch was “very slow” and offered little for the bowlers.
However, he said that India were not concerned about Root’s form.
“When a batsman [Root] is in good touch and flow, they score runs. We shouldn’t be bothered by someone scoring runs. Even if you score 100 or 200, we are still one-up in the series,” he said.
India “shouldn’t worry much and focus on batting longer in the second innings,” he said.
At lunch on day 3 yesterday, India had reached 34-1 after England were bowled out for 432, still needing 320 runs to make the hosts bat again.
Additional reporting by staff writer
