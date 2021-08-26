Australian cyclist Paige Greco yesterday earned the first gold medal of the Tokyo Paralympics, winning the women’s C1-3 3,000m individual pursuit.
It was the first of 24 gold medals up for grabs yesterday, as the Paralympics got under way in the middle of a COVID-19 pandemic that has seen new cases in Tokyo soar since the Olympics opened just more than a month ago.
Greco was born with cerebral palsy, which mostly affects the right side of her body. It was her first Paralympic Games medal, winning her race in 3 minutes, 50.815 seconds.
Photo: Reuters
“It feels amazing,” Greco said. “I still can’t believe it. I keep looking down and seeing [the gold medal]. It’s not really sunk in yet.”
Wang Xiaomei of China was second and bronze went to Denise Schindler of Germany.
Greco took up cycling just more than three years ago after competing in track and field for seven years.
Photo: Reuters
Australian teammate William Martin also won gold in the first swimming final of the Paralympics, taking the 400m freestyle in the S9 class in 4 minutes, 10.25 seconds.
In the first wheelchair fencing final, Li Hao of China won gold in the men’s individual saber. He defeated Artem Manko of Ukraine 15-12 in the final.
In the wheelchair rugby pool stage, defending gold medalists Australia suffered a shock setback in their bid to become the first team to top the podium at three consecutive Games, losing 54-53 to Denmark.
Away from the competition, organizers confirmed that two more athletes have tested positive for COVID-19 in the Paralympic Village. That brings to three the total of positive tests by athletes in the village over the past two days.
Organizers have confirmed nine positive tests in the village over the past three days. The additional six, who are not athletes, were described as “Games-related personnel.”
Organizing committee spokesman Masa Takaya said the athletes were “from different sports and different countries.”
However, he gave few details and said the athletes have been placed in isolation.
He was asked if there was a COVID-19 cluster in the village.
“Whether or not there is a cluster should be based on the advice from specialists,” he said.
Japan is expanding its coronavirus state of emergency for a second week in a row, adding several more prefectures as a surge in infections fueled by the Delta variant of SARS-CoV-2 strains the country’s healthcare system.
Additional reporting by AFP
Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday advanced to the round of 16 at the Chicago Women’s Open after defeating former world No. 1 Venus Williams in straight sets. Facing the seven-time Grand Slam winner for the first time in her long career, 35-year-old Hsieh took command of the match after saving a break point in the fifth game of the opening set. She won 6-2, 6-3 in 67 minutes. Williams, the oldest player in the draw at 41, tried to get back in the match when she broke Hsieh to pull within 3-2 in the second set, but Hsieh returned the favor
Winning the Le Mans 24 Hour Race felt “a bit unreal,” Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi said, after he, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez on Sunday finally came good after years of ill-luck to claim Toyota’s fourth straight success in the iconic event. Toyota’s second car, winner in the past three years, took the runner-up spot with Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley sharing the driving. After 1,440 minutes, 370 laps, more than 5,000km and 33 pit stops, Toyota’s No. 7 car avoided the misfortune that had ruined its chances in 2017, 2019 and last year to take the checkered flag
‘NOT YOUNG ANYMORE’: The 42-year-old Filipino senator, who refused to confirm whether he would run for president, might not return to the ring, he said Although Manny Pacquiao has not decided what his future holds, the eight-division world champion said he realizes his 26-year professional boxing career might have ended on Saturday night with a disheartening loss. Yordenis Ugas is only seven years younger than the Filipino senator, yet he is just getting started after seizing this improbable opportunity to knock off one of the greats. Ugas beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision in Las Vegas, putting on an impressive technical performance on 11 days’ notice and retaining his WBA welterweight title. “He’s a great competitor, but I came in here to show I am the champion of the
TOPPING BABE RUTH: Shohei Ohtani became the first major leaguer to hit 40 home runs in a season in which he pitched at least 15 games, beating Babe Ruth’s 29 homers Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1. The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went one for four with a first-inning single. “He’s obviously one of the best hitters of all time and he’s also a great person,” Ohtani said. “I would have been OK with giving it up, and I hope he does it sooner rather than later.” Instead, Ohtani put on a show. The Japanese right-hander allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked