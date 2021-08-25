Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei yesterday advanced to the round of 16 at the Chicago Women’s Open after defeating former world No. 1 Venus Williams in straight sets.
Facing the seven-time Grand Slam winner for the first time in her long career, 35-year-old Hsieh took command of the match after saving a break point in the fifth game of the opening set. She won 6-2, 6-3 in 67 minutes.
Williams, the oldest player in the draw at 41, tried to get back in the match when she broke Hsieh to pull within 3-2 in the second set, but Hsieh returned the favor in the next game to go up 4-2, and then held serve twice to clinch the victory.
Photo: AFP
Hsieh won 71 percent of her first-serve points and had just one double fault, while Williams double faulted five times. Williams, who has 49 career WTA titles, had her serve broken four times and won just 35 percent of her second-serve points.
Williams is now just 3-9 on the season and has seen her ranking drop to No. 147 in the world.
It was one of the biggest wins of 81st-ranked Hsieh’s career as she improved to 11-12 on the season.
Today, Hsieh faces Tereza Martincova of the Czech Republic, who has a career-high singles ranking of 67.
In the women’s doubles, Hsieh’s sister Hsieh Yu-chieh and her Thai partner Peangtarn Plipuech thrashed Indonesia’s Beatrice Gumulya and the UK’s Emily Webley-Smith 6-0, 6-1 in their women’s doubles round-of-16 match to advance to the quarter-finals.
Additional reporting by AFP
STAR SHOWDOWN: The US’ Coco Gauff thrashed Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 6-1, 6-2 to set up a high-profile match against Naomi Osaka, who she beat in their last match Simona Halep on Tuesday earned her first victory since her calf was injured in May, defeating Magda Linette 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 at the ATP and WTA Western & Southern Open. US teenager Coco Gauff lined up a contest with second seed Naomi Osaka through a 6-1, 6-2 hammering of Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei. On a day when rain forced a reorganization of the afternoon and evening schedule, women’s top seed Ashleigh Barty and Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev never made it onto the court. Halep only returned to the Tour last week in Montreal, losing in the opening round. She remained confident
‘NOT YOUNG ANYMORE’: The 42-year-old Filipino senator, who refused to confirm whether he would run for president, might not return to the ring, he said Although Manny Pacquiao has not decided what his future holds, the eight-division world champion said he realizes his 26-year professional boxing career might have ended on Saturday night with a disheartening loss. Yordenis Ugas is only seven years younger than the Filipino senator, yet he is just getting started after seizing this improbable opportunity to knock off one of the greats. Ugas beat Pacquiao by unanimous decision in Las Vegas, putting on an impressive technical performance on 11 days’ notice and retaining his WBA welterweight title. “He’s a great competitor, but I came in here to show I am the champion of the
Winning the Le Mans 24 Hour Race felt “a bit unreal,” Japanese driver Kamui Kobayashi said, after he, Mike Conway and Jose Maria Lopez on Sunday finally came good after years of ill-luck to claim Toyota’s fourth straight success in the iconic event. Toyota’s second car, winner in the past three years, took the runner-up spot with Kazuki Nakajima, Sebastien Buemi and Brendon Hartley sharing the driving. After 1,440 minutes, 370 laps, more than 5,000km and 33 pit stops, Toyota’s No. 7 car avoided the misfortune that had ruined its chances in 2017, 2019 and last year to take the checkered flag
TOPPING BABE RUTH: Shohei Ohtani became the first major leaguer to hit 40 home runs in a season in which he pitched at least 15 games, beating Babe Ruth’s 29 homers Shohei Ohtani hit his 40th homer and pitched eight sharp innings, helping the Los Angeles Angels on Wednesday to beat the Detroit Tigers 3-1. The crowd of 27,282 was hoping to see Miguel Cabrera hit his 500th career homer, but the slugger went one for four with a first-inning single. “He’s obviously one of the best hitters of all time and he’s also a great person,” Ohtani said. “I would have been OK with giving it up, and I hope he does it sooner rather than later.” Instead, Ohtani put on a show. The Japanese right-hander allowed six hits, struck out eight and walked