Authorities in Nice have opened a probe into the incidents which caused the abandonment of Sunday’s Ligue 1 match between OGC Nice and Olympique de Marseille, the local prosecutor’s office said yesterday.
“An investigation is under way, but no one has been taken into custody” at this stage, the prosecutor’s office said.
The match was abandoned when fans of the home side invaded the pitch and angrily confronted opposing player Dimitri Payet, who had thrown a bottle lobbed at him back into the crowd, before an ugly brawl broke out involving players and spectators.
Photo: AFP
Marseille eventually refused to restart the match with club officials claiming their players’ safety could not be guaranteed.
Trouble at the Allianz Riviera Stadium flared in the 75th minute, when Marseille star Payet, who had been targeted by plastic bottles every time he took a corner, launched one back at the Nice fans.
Angry home supporters then clambered onto the pitch, threatening Payet.
In the melee, Marseille’s Alvaro Gonzalez and Matteo Guendouzi ran toward the end of the ground to face down the fans.
Nice skipper Dante attempted to calm angry supporters.
A security cordon of stewards, dressed in yellow vests, tried to stem the pitch invasion before a brawl broke out between players of the two teams, supporters and staff.
Marseille coach Jorge Sampaoli was seen being restrained by his staff and players. The referee then led both teams off to the safety of the dressing room.
Eighty minutes after the game was suspended, Nice, who were leading through a Kasper Dolberg goal, said they wanted to restart.
Marseille wanted the match halted for good.
“The decision was taken by the authorities to resume the match, but Marseille do not want to,” Nice president Jean-Pierre Rivere told broadcaster Prime Video.
Eventually, the match was abandoned when the Marseille team refused to continue.
“Our players were attacked,” Marseille president Pablo Longoria said.
“The league wanted the match to restart. We decided for the safety of our players, who were attacked during the pitch invasion, not to resume because the safety of our players was not guaranteed,” he said.
“The referee was with us, he confirmed to Jorge Sampaoli and me that safety was not guaranteed and decided to stop the game,” he added.
Marseille’s opening 3-2 win at Montpellier two weeks ago was also held up when fans pelted the pitch with bottles.
That clash at Montpellier’s Stade Mosson was halted in the 89th minute after Marseille substitute Valentin Rongier was hit on the head.
