SPORTS BRIEFS

Staff writer, with agencies





TENNIS

Hsieh Yu-chieh makes semis

Taiwan’s Hsieh Yu-chieh on Thursday advanced to the semi-finals of the doubles at the WTA Challenger Series-Chicago, defeating India’s Ankita Raina and Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia 7-5, 6-2 alongside partner Mona Barthel of Germany. They were to play the French duo of Kristina Mladenovic and Clara Burel shortly after press time last night.

RUGBY UNION

NZ cancels two Tests

New Zealand Rugby (NZR) yesterday announced the cancelation of two home Tests between the All Blacks and the Springboks after a community COVID-19 outbreak sent the country into lockdown. The All Blacks also will not immediately travel to Perth for a Test against Australia because of uncertainty over the remainder of the Rugby Championship schedule. NZR said in a statement that it had received government advice that the Springboks will not be admitted to New Zealand for matches in Dunedin on Sept. 25 and Auckland on Oct. 1. South African Rugby said it has offered to host the remainder of the Rugby Championship, pending government approval.

SOCCER

Saudi Arabia to host final

Saudi Arabia is to host the final of this year’s Asian Champions League on Nov. 23, the Asian Football Confederation said on Friday. No venue city has been announced, but the quarter and semi-finals on Oct. 16 and 19 respectively are also be played in the Gulf state.

MOTORSPORTS

Vinales, Yamaha part ways

MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales and Yamaha have parted ways with immediate effect, the team said yesterday, less than a week after he was withdrawn from the Austrian Grand Prix for allegedly trying to destroy his bike’s engine at the previous race. “Following recent events at the Styrian GP and after deep consideration by both parties, the mutual decision was reached to separate with immediate effect,” Yamaha said in a statement.

OLYMPICS

Paralympics flame arrives

The Paralympic flame arrived in Tokyo yesterday, four days before the Games are to begin. As Tokyo prepares to host the event for athletes with disabilities, organizers urged participants to follow COVID-19 rules with increased vigilance. “The infection situation today is different to how it was before the Olympics. It has deteriorated,” Tokyo 2020 official Hidemasa Nakamura said. “And the local medical system is also in a very tight situation. Para athletes, compared to Olympic athletes, risk having even more serious symptoms, so we need to be even more careful.”

CRICKET

Cairns’ condition improves

Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns has been taken off life support and his condition was improving after a heart scare, a family spokesman said yesterday. Cairns was reported to have had an aortic dissection, a tear in the inner layer of the body’s main artery. “I’m pleased to say that Chris is off life support and has been able to communicate with his family,” the cricketer’s lawyer Aaron Lloyd wrote on social media. “They are thankful for all of the support and well wishes from everyone, and ask for continued privacy.”