TENNIS
Hsieh Yu-chieh makes semis
Taiwan’s Hsieh Yu-chieh on Thursday advanced to the semi-finals of the doubles at the WTA Challenger Series-Chicago, defeating India’s Ankita Raina and Ekaterine Gorgodze of Georgia 7-5, 6-2 alongside partner Mona Barthel of Germany. They were to play the French duo of Kristina Mladenovic and Clara Burel shortly after press time last night.
RUGBY UNION
NZ cancels two Tests
New Zealand Rugby (NZR) yesterday announced the cancelation of two home Tests between the All Blacks and the Springboks after a community COVID-19 outbreak sent the country into lockdown. The All Blacks also will not immediately travel to Perth for a Test against Australia because of uncertainty over the remainder of the Rugby Championship schedule. NZR said in a statement that it had received government advice that the Springboks will not be admitted to New Zealand for matches in Dunedin on Sept. 25 and Auckland on Oct. 1. South African Rugby said it has offered to host the remainder of the Rugby Championship, pending government approval.
SOCCER
Saudi Arabia to host final
Saudi Arabia is to host the final of this year’s Asian Champions League on Nov. 23, the Asian Football Confederation said on Friday. No venue city has been announced, but the quarter and semi-finals on Oct. 16 and 19 respectively are also be played in the Gulf state.
MOTORSPORTS
Vinales, Yamaha part ways
MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales and Yamaha have parted ways with immediate effect, the team said yesterday, less than a week after he was withdrawn from the Austrian Grand Prix for allegedly trying to destroy his bike’s engine at the previous race. “Following recent events at the Styrian GP and after deep consideration by both parties, the mutual decision was reached to separate with immediate effect,” Yamaha said in a statement.
OLYMPICS
Paralympics flame arrives
The Paralympic flame arrived in Tokyo yesterday, four days before the Games are to begin. As Tokyo prepares to host the event for athletes with disabilities, organizers urged participants to follow COVID-19 rules with increased vigilance. “The infection situation today is different to how it was before the Olympics. It has deteriorated,” Tokyo 2020 official Hidemasa Nakamura said. “And the local medical system is also in a very tight situation. Para athletes, compared to Olympic athletes, risk having even more serious symptoms, so we need to be even more careful.”
CRICKET
Cairns’ condition improves
Former New Zealand cricketer Chris Cairns has been taken off life support and his condition was improving after a heart scare, a family spokesman said yesterday. Cairns was reported to have had an aortic dissection, a tear in the inner layer of the body’s main artery. “I’m pleased to say that Chris is off life support and has been able to communicate with his family,” the cricketer’s lawyer Aaron Lloyd wrote on social media. “They are thankful for all of the support and well wishes from everyone, and ask for continued privacy.”
An Australian swimmer who opted out of the Tokyo Olympic Games to protest “misogynistic perverts” in the sport yesterday said that her stance for cultural change was worth more than any medal. Madeline Groves, who won two silver medals at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics, stunned her teammates when she pulled out of the Australian trials in June. “You can no longer exploit young women and girls, body shame or medically gaslight them and then expect them to represent you so you can earn your annual bonus. Time’s up,” she said at the time. Late last year, she took to Twitter with
STAR SHOWDOWN: The US’ Coco Gauff thrashed Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei 6-1, 6-2 to set up a high-profile match against Naomi Osaka, who she beat in their last match Simona Halep on Tuesday earned her first victory since her calf was injured in May, defeating Magda Linette 6-4, 3-6, 6-1 at the ATP and WTA Western & Southern Open. US teenager Coco Gauff lined up a contest with second seed Naomi Osaka through a 6-1, 6-2 hammering of Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei. On a day when rain forced a reorganization of the afternoon and evening schedule, women’s top seed Ashleigh Barty and Olympic gold medalist Alexander Zverev never made it onto the court. Halep only returned to the Tour last week in Montreal, losing in the opening round. She remained confident
TEARFUL PLEAS: Former Afghanistan women’s national soccer team captain Khalida Popal has been telling her former teammates to ‘shut up and disappear’ In frantic telephone calls and voice messages, Khalida Popal can hear the distress and tearful pleas for help. The soccer players on the Afghanistan women’s national team that Popal helped establish now fear for their lives after the Taliban swept to regain control of the country after two decades. When they call, all Popal can do is advise them to flee their homes, escape from neighbors who know them as pioneering players and try to erase their history — particularly activism against the Taliban who are re-establishing the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan. “I have been encouraging to take down social media channels, take
Taiwanese tennis veteran Hsieh Su-wei defeated her American opponent to advance to the third round of the Western & Southern Open women’s singles in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday. Hsieh beat Lauren Davis 6-0, 6-4 in just 63 minutes at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. World No. 73 Hsieh was quick out of the gate, dominating Davis to take the first set 6-0. Davis quickly bounced back, taking an early 4-1 lead in the second set and standing a good chance of taking it, but Hsieh regained her tempo, breaking her opponent’s serve three times and eventually going on to win the match. The Western