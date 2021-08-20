Teenager scores first goal in pros

AP, PORTLAND, Oregon





Fifteen-year-old Olivia Moultrie scored her first professional goal on a free-kick and the Portland Thorns went on to defeat the Houston Dash 3-1 in a penalty shootout in the Women’s International Champions Cup on Wednesday.

Moultrie, who turned professional at 13, filed a lawsuit against the National Women’s Soccer League in May asserting that she should be able to play despite a rule prohibiting players under 18.

A judge granted an injunction allowing her to play in June, and she settled with the league.

The Portland Thorns’ Olivia Moultrie, center right, controls the ball against Katie Naughton, center left, of the Houston Dash in the Women’s International Champions Cup semi-final at Providence Park in Portland, Oregon, on Wednesday. Photo: AFP

She became the youngest player to appear in a league match when she debuted on July 3.

Moultrie’s goal came in the 57th minute and tied the match.

“I’m just so glad it went in, because all I cared about was winning the game, and for us moving on to the next match — and that’s what we did,” Moultrie said. “So I couldn’t be more happy.”