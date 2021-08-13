Tigers’ Miguel Cabrera hits homer No. 499

Miguel Cabrera on Wednesday hit his 499th career home run, part of a three-hit night for the Detroit slugger that helped the Tigers hand the Baltimore Orioles their seventh straight loss, 5-2.

Cabrera’s solo shot off Matt Harvey (6-11) in the fifth inning opened the scoring. He also had two singles earlier in the game, plus a sacrifice fly in the sixth.

Tarik Skubal (8-10) allowed five hits and walk in six innings in his second straight scoreless outing. He struck out six.

The Milwaukee Brewers’ Corbin Burnes pitches during their MLB game against the Chicago Cubs at Wrigley Field in Chicago on Wednesday. Photo: Kamil Krzaczynski-USA TODAY

Gregory Soto earned his 14th save in 15 chances with a scoreless ninth.

Baltimore did avoid setting an unpleasant major-league record. The Orioles had allowed at least nine runs in each of their previous six games. Only the New York Giants in 1901 and the Seattle Mariners in 2000 have done that for seven games in a row.

Cabrera went deep with one out in the fifth. The homer drew some cheers from the crowd at Camden Yards, and the 38-year-old slugger gave a little pump of his right fist when the ball cleared the wall in left-center field.

Detroit Tigers first baseman Miguel Cabrera gestures after hitting a home run during their MLB game against the Baltimore Orioles at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland, on Wednesday. Photo: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY

It was his 12th home run of the season.

He had not hit one since Tuesday last week.

Cabrera is trying to become the 28th player in major-league history — and the first Venezuela native — to reach 500 homers.

Anthony Santander hit a two-run homer for Baltimore in the eighth.

CUBS 0, BREWERS 10

In Chicago, Milwaukee right-hander Corbin Burnes struck out 10 straight batters, tying the major-league record and leading the Brewers past Chicago.

A first-time All-Star this year, Burnes finished with a career-high 15 strikeouts in eight innings on a steamy night at Wrigley Field.

All 10 of Burnes’ strikeouts during his streak came on a swinging strike three.

The 26-year-old Burnes tied the mark set by Hall of Famer Tom Seaver of the New York Mets when he fanned 10 straight against San Diego in 1970.

Philadelphia ace Aaron Nola matched the record by striking out 10 Mets in a row on June 25 last year.

Burnes struck out the side in the second, third and fourth innings to set a Brewers team record at nine straight.

Burnes then fanned Frank Schwindel to open the fifth before the next hitter, Matt Duffy, singled sharply on the first pitch for Chicago’s second hit.

Burnes (7-4) allowed four hits, walked none and won his fifth straight decision.

Omar Narvaez homered, got three hits and drove in four runs.

The Cubs lost their seventh straight and have dropped 13 of 15.

Jake Arrieta (5-11) was the loser.

METS 8, NATIONALS 7

In New York, pinch-hitter Brandon Drury had a tiebreaking single in the eighth inning as the hosts overcame two three-run deficits to beat Washington in the completion of a game suspended by rain the night before.

The regularly scheduled game was then rained out, setting up a single-admission doubleheader at Citi Field yesterday.

Pete Alonso broke out of an 0-for-21 slump with three hits, including an RBI double off the center-field fence that pulled the Mets to 7-6 in the seventh.

New York tied it on a throwing error by rookie reliever Mason Thompson (0-1) in the eighth and snapped a season-worst four-game slide, winning for only the third time in 12 games.

RED SOX 20, RAYS 8

In Boston, Bobby Dalbec drove in a career-high five runs, while Xander Bogaerts and Hunter Renfroe each had four RBIs as Boston routed Tampa Bay.

J.D. Martinez had four of Boston’s season-high 19 hits.

Bogaerts’ three-run homer highlighted a six-run burst in the eighth off Rays catcher Francisco Mejia, who moved from behind the plate to the mound.

Down 20-1, the Rays scored seven times in the ninth against Phillips Valdez, with Brett Phillips hitting his third career grand slam and Mike Zunino connecting for his 22nd homer.

In other games, it was:

‧ Phillies 2, Dodgers 8

‧ Twins 1, White Sox 0

‧ Pirates 0, Cardinals 4

‧ Braves 8, Reds 6 (11i)

‧ Royals 2, Yankees 5

‧ Astros 5, Rockies 1

‧ Padres 0, Marlins 7

‧ Indians 3, Athletics 6

‧ Angels 2, Blue Jays 10

‧ Giants 7, Diamondbacks 2

‧ Mariners 2, Rangers 1