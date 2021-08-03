Taiwan’s women’s table tennis team yesterday crashed out of the quarter-finals after Japan defeated them 3-0.
The world No. 3 pairing of Cheng Hsien-tzu and Chen Szu-yu were unable to overcome the world No. 1 Japanese pair of Miu Hirano and Kasumi Ishikawa, who downed the Taiwanese 11-8, 11-6, 11-5 in just 24 minutes of play.
It was a sad repeat of their loss to the Japanese duo in March at the World Table Tennis Contender tournament in Doha.
The loss was compounded when Cheng I-ching fell to Japan’s Mima Ito 11-2, 11-9, 11-8 in 27 minutes of play, which was quickly followed by Chen’s defeat at the hands of Hirano 11-9, 7-11, 11-4, 11-4.
Cheng Hsien-tzu and Chen, both 28, on Sunday had beaten the US team of Lily Zhang and Yue Wu 11-6, 6-11, 12-10, 11-8, with 29-year-old Cheng I-ching felling American Hujing Wang 11-5, 11-1, 11-4 and Chen beating Juan Liu 11-13, 11-4, 16-14, 11-4.
Cheng I-ching on Monday last week earned Taiwan its first Olympic table tennis medal in 21 years with mixed doubles partner Lin yun-ju, when they downed the French pairing of Emmanuel Lebesson and Yuan Jia Nan to bring home the bronze.
Japan today face Hong Kong in the women’s team semi-final, while Taiwan’s men’s team face Germany in the quarter-finals.
For Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin, there were no chances left: Either beat the world’s top-ranked men’s doubles badminton team from Indonesia for the first time or see their Olympic hopes dashed in the preliminary round. The world No. 3 Taiwanese duo answered the challenge, edging past Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in their final Group A match 21-18, 15-21, 21-17 to qualify for the final eight knockout round. “We finally made it,” Lee wrote on Facebook after beating the Indonesian duo. However, he said that the competition still had a long way to go. “We’re happy not only because
INTO THE SEMIS: Top seed Tai Tzu-ying hit two stunning backhands in quick succession while on the floor in her quarter-final, prompting disbelieving gasps and cheers Taiwanese badminton stars Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin yesterday advanced to the gold medal match of the men’s doubles, while Taiwanese top seed Tai Tzu-ying got off to a rough start in a nail-biting women’s singles quarter-final against Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, but rallied with a series of flash backhand smashes. Lee and Wang beat Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-11, 21-10 in their men’s doubles semi-final to set up a shot at the gold medal against China’s Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen, who had a 24-22, 21-13 win over Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. Tai rallied from a game
‘BOSS CHARACTER’: Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin said they had ‘crawled out of hell’ and have nothing to lose in a match against the world’s No. 2 pairing Badminton duo Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin made history in Tokyo yesterday by becoming the first Taiwanese shuttlers to advance to an Olympics semi-final after they edged their Japanese rivals in the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles. The world No. 3 Taiwanese duo defeated Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe 21-16, 21-19 in 44 minutes at the Musashino Forest Plaza. By reaching the final four, the pair have recorded Taiwan’s best ever showing in Olympic badminton, surpassing a quarter-finals finish by Lee Sheng-mu and Fang Chieh-min in the men’s doubles at the London Games in 2012. After clinching the hard-earned victory, Lee dropped to
CLOSE CALL: In what was almost an upset, Brian Yang kept Chou Tien-chen on his toes for more than an hour, but the world No. 3 managed to hold on for the win Taiwan’s Tai Tzu-ying yesterday reminded the world why she is No. 1 when she had France’s Qi Xuefei struggling to match up through their 25-minute encounter. Tai, who beat Qi 21-10, 21-13, had a rough start to the Tokyo Olympics, taking longer to fend off two hugely inferior opponents earlier in the Games. The 27-year-old has a history of slipping up at the Olympics, despite performing exceptionally in other competitions. Tai, who became world No. 1 in 2016, has won the All England Open title three times and was a gold medalist at the 2018 Asian Games. “This is the first time I