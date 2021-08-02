A French super-heavyweight boxer yesterday lashed out at an “injustice” and sat in protest on the side of the ring after he was disqualified for headbutting in the Tokyo Olympics quarter-finals.
Mourad Aliev was disqualified in the second round against Britain’s Frazer Clarke.
The 26-year-old Aliev sat beside the ring ropes afterward, seething and saying that the officials had admitted that they had made a mistake.
Photo: EPA-EFE
“I sat down to protest against the unfairness for me,” he said. “I prepared for these Games for four years... I really wanted to fight against the injustice, so that was my way to show that I don’t agree with that decision.”
“So the judges went to discuss together to know what happened,” Aliev added. “They said that I would have won — however, it was already written that I was disqualified, so the decision cannot be unmade. It was already too late.”
Aliev said that the referee had failed to give him any warning before the bout was called off.
“I was just stopped without any warning and they just told me: ‘You lost’ — just like that,” he said. “So I think it was an act of sabotage.”
Clarke, who had cuts to his eyes, called the situation “confusing.”
“The referee made his decision, that’s what he’s there to do,” Clarke said. “There’s a bunch of great referees and officials here, so you know we have to believe in what they do. I think they’ve done whatever they deemed to be correct.”
Clarke said that he told Aliev to “calm down.”
“I’ve been in these situations myself, often you’re not thinking with your head, you’re thinking with your heart and your emotions are all over the place,” Clarke added.
Controversial scoring is often a feature of Olympic boxing, but the 2016 Rio Games were especially marred by poor judging and an International Olympic Committee task force took over running the sport at the Tokyo Games to prevent a repeat.
For Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin, there were no chances left: Either beat the world’s top-ranked men’s doubles badminton team from Indonesia for the first time or see their Olympic hopes dashed in the preliminary round. The world No. 3 Taiwanese duo answered the challenge, edging past Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in their final Group A match 21-18, 15-21, 21-17 to qualify for the final eight knockout round. “We finally made it,” Lee wrote on Facebook after beating the Indonesian duo. However, he said that the competition still had a long way to go. “We’re happy not only because
INTO THE SEMIS: Top seed Tai Tzu-ying hit two stunning backhands in quick succession while on the floor in her quarter-final, prompting disbelieving gasps and cheers Taiwanese badminton stars Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin yesterday advanced to the gold medal match of the men’s doubles, while Taiwanese top seed Tai Tzu-ying got off to a rough start in a nail-biting women’s singles quarter-final against Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, but rallied with a series of flash backhand smashes. Lee and Wang beat Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-11, 21-10 in their men’s doubles semi-final to set up a shot at the gold medal against China’s Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen, who had a 24-22, 21-13 win over Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. Tai rallied from a game
‘BOSS CHARACTER’: Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin said they had ‘crawled out of hell’ and have nothing to lose in a match against the world’s No. 2 pairing Badminton duo Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin made history in Tokyo yesterday by becoming the first Taiwanese shuttlers to advance to an Olympics semi-final after they edged their Japanese rivals in the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles. The world No. 3 Taiwanese duo defeated Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe 21-16, 21-19 in 44 minutes at the Musashino Forest Plaza. By reaching the final four, the pair have recorded Taiwan’s best ever showing in Olympic badminton, surpassing a quarter-finals finish by Lee Sheng-mu and Fang Chieh-min in the men’s doubles at the London Games in 2012. After clinching the hard-earned victory, Lee dropped to
Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying yesterday tried to coast through her second group match at the Olympic Games, but got a bit of a scare against a Vietnamese ranked 49th in the world before righting the ship and prevailing. World No. 1 Tai defeated Nguyen Thuy Linh 21-16, 21-11 in her second match in Group P, moving her one win away from a spot in the women’s singles quarter-finals. Playing somewhat nonchalantly at the start of the match, Tai could not shake off the consistent Vietnamese, making several unforced errors. Down 16-14 and in danger of letting the first game get away, Tai