Alex Yee yesterday delivered a superb final leg as Britain won the inaugural triathlon mixed relay gold medal, their four-person team completing a wonderful week for the country, after also collecting two silvers in the individual events.
The US took silver as their two men bagged their first male golds in the sport, with France taking bronze.
It was an emotional triumph for Jonny Brownlee, who won individual bronze and silver in 2012 and 2016, and finally bagged a gold to enable him to share family bragging rights with double individual champion and big brother Alistair.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Jess Learmonth led Britain out, while Georgia Taylor-Brown and anchor leg Yee, the individual silver winners, completed the impressive all-round display.
The victory took Britain’s medal tally to eight, including three golds, since the sport was introduced to the Olympics in 2000.
“The Olympics is complete — it feels absolutely amazing. My third Olympics and I can finally walk away with gold,” Brownlee said. “The Olympics is always special, but to do it as a team is absolutely amazing.”
Photo: EPA-EFE
The race format features teams of two men and two women, who each complete a short-course race of a 300m swim, a 6.8km ride and a 2km run, which makes for fast-paced action.
First-leg Learmonth had a lightning second transition to open a small gap going in to the run, but Britain, the US, Germany and the Netherlands were all together handing over.
It was carnage in the transition area after the first handover, with half the exhausted first-leg women scattered over the blue carpet and medical staff hauling them to their feet and dragging them clear as the heat took its toll.
The four teams remained together after the second bike leg, but Brownlee flew out of the transition zone and immediately opened a gap, which he extended to 9 seconds over the US with a gutsy run on his last competitive appearance over the shorter distances as he plans to move up to ironman.
Taylor-Brown swam superbly to stretch the lead to 23 seconds, with Taylor Knibb forging clear from the chase pack to leave the US clear in second.
Taylor-Brown handed over to Yee, probably the fastest runner in the field with the 2018 British 10,000m track title to his name.
On the last leg, double world champion Vincent Luis overhauled Morgan Pearson on the swim then drove on strongly to catch Yee on the bike.
Two years ago Luis beat Yee in a photo finish in the Tokyo test event, but the young Briton made sure there was no repeat as he got a break in transition and poured on the power to immediately open a telling gap and he eventually won by 14 seconds.
Behind him Morgan Pearson overhauled Luis for silver.
“I was pretty scared taking over, the guys had been perfect and I wanted to do it justice,” Yee said. “When Luis came past I knew I just had to get on there as my run is my strength so I had to hang on. Then I just went for it right at the start of the run to get an early gap.”
For Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin, there were no chances left: Either beat the world’s top-ranked men’s doubles badminton team from Indonesia for the first time or see their Olympic hopes dashed in the preliminary round. The world No. 3 Taiwanese duo answered the challenge, edging past Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo in their final Group A match 21-18, 15-21, 21-17 to qualify for the final eight knockout round. “We finally made it,” Lee wrote on Facebook after beating the Indonesian duo. However, he said that the competition still had a long way to go. “We’re happy not only because
INTO THE SEMIS: Top seed Tai Tzu-ying hit two stunning backhands in quick succession while on the floor in her quarter-final, prompting disbelieving gasps and cheers Taiwanese badminton stars Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin yesterday advanced to the gold medal match of the men’s doubles, while Taiwanese top seed Tai Tzu-ying got off to a rough start in a nail-biting women’s singles quarter-final against Thailand’s Ratchanok Intanon, but rallied with a series of flash backhand smashes. Lee and Wang beat Indonesia’s Mohammad Ahsan and Hendra Setiawan 21-11, 21-10 in their men’s doubles semi-final to set up a shot at the gold medal against China’s Li Junhui and Liu Yuchen, who had a 24-22, 21-13 win over Malaysia’s Aaron Chia and Soh Wooi Yik. Tai rallied from a game
Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying yesterday tried to coast through her second group match at the Olympic Games, but got a bit of a scare against a Vietnamese ranked 49th in the world before righting the ship and prevailing. World No. 1 Tai defeated Nguyen Thuy Linh 21-16, 21-11 in her second match in Group P, moving her one win away from a spot in the women’s singles quarter-finals. Playing somewhat nonchalantly at the start of the match, Tai could not shake off the consistent Vietnamese, making several unforced errors. Down 16-14 and in danger of letting the first game get away, Tai
‘BOSS CHARACTER’: Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin said they had ‘crawled out of hell’ and have nothing to lose in a match against the world’s No. 2 pairing Badminton duo Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin made history in Tokyo yesterday by becoming the first Taiwanese shuttlers to advance to an Olympics semi-final after they edged their Japanese rivals in the quarter-finals of the men’s doubles. The world No. 3 Taiwanese duo defeated Hiroyuki Endo and Yuta Watanabe 21-16, 21-19 in 44 minutes at the Musashino Forest Plaza. By reaching the final four, the pair have recorded Taiwan’s best ever showing in Olympic badminton, surpassing a quarter-finals finish by Lee Sheng-mu and Fang Chieh-min in the men’s doubles at the London Games in 2012. After clinching the hard-earned victory, Lee dropped to