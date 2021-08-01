Taiwanese archer Tang Chih-chun yesterday saw his hopes for a podium finish dashed after he lost the bronze-medal match at the Tokyo Olympics.
Tang, 20, was bested 3-7 by Takaharu Furukawa of Japan in five sets and finished fourth in the men’s individual event at the Yumenoshima Final Field.
Earlier in the day, Tang had competed in three other matches, beating Itay Shanny of Israel 6-5 in the 1/8 eliminators and Kim Woo-jin of South Korea 6-4 in the quarter-finals to reach the semis.
Photo: EPA-EFE
However, Tang lost to Italian Mauro Nespoli in the semi-finals, and the young Taiwanese’s only remaining hope for a medal in his first Olympics was reduced to the third-place matchup against the seasoned Japanese.
Tang got an early jump, narrowly taking the first set 29-28 and earning two points, but Furukawa bounced back to win the second set 29-27.
The two archers tied the third set 28-28, each earning one point, but Furukawa won the remaining two sets 29-28, 29-28.
Photo: AFP
Mete Gazoz won the gold medal, defeating Mauro Nespoli of Italy 6-4 in the final, earning Turkey their first Olympic medal in archery.
In golf, Taiwan’s C.T. Pan had scores of 66 in both the second and third round of the men’s individual stroke play at the Kasumigaseki Country Club in Tokyo.
The improved performance yesterday after a 74 in the first round and a suspension of play on Friday due to rain put Pan in a share of 17th, within seven strokes of leader Xander Schauffele of the US, who was on 199 after three rounds.
Taiwan’s Chen Po-jen finished fifth in the men’s under-96kg weightlifting category.
In the snatch, Chen had successful lifts of 171kg and 176kg, but failed at 178kg, while in the clean and jerk, he lifted 200kg and 205kg, but missed out at 211kg.
His overall score of 381 was overwhelmed by 402 by Qatar’s Fares Ibrahim Elbakh, an Olympic record, although it was just 6kg off the silver-medal score.
Additional reporting by AP
