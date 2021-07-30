Tokyo Olympics 2020: Taiwanese flyweight Huang wins

Staff writer, with CNA





Taiwanese boxer Huang Hsiao-wen yesterday won her opening bout in the women’s 48-51kg flyweight category at the Tokyo Olympics, earning a spot in the quarter-finals.

The 23-year-old, who is competing in her first Olympics, beat Italy’s Giordana Sorrentino with a 5-0 decision in their round-of-16 bout.

Huang began on a strong note, using constant lateral movement and never allowing her opponent to dictate the pace. She took the first round 48-47 on the five judges’ cards.

Taiwan’s Huang Hsiao-wen, right, and Italy’s Giordana Sorrentino trade blows in their women’s flyweight round-of-16 bout at the Tokyo Olympics yesterday. Photo: Lo Chih-ming, Taipei Times

Keeping up the tempo, the young Taiwanese stayed on top in the next two rounds, posting scores of 50-45, 50-45 over her Italian opponent at the Ryogoku Kokugikan in Tokyo.

It was Huang’s first bout in Tokyo.

In the quarter-finals on Sunday, she faces Nina Radovanovic of Serbia, who defeated Burundi’s Ornella Havyarimana 5-0.

Taiwan’s Lin Yun-ju, left, and Fan Zhendong of China compete in their men’s singles table tennis semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics yesterday. Photo: AP

In archery, Taiwan’s Tang Chih-chun and Lin Chia-en advanced to the men’s and women’s individual round of eight respectively.

Tang defeated compatriot Wei Chun-heng 6-5 to advance.

Tang and Wei, who on Monday won silver together in the men’s team event, faced off after Tang trounced Vietnamese Hoang Phi Vu Nguyen 7-1 in their 1/32 elimination match in the men’s individual competition and Wei bested Daniel Castro of Spain 6-2.

Taiwan’s Lin Chia-en looses an arrow during the individual eliminations at the Tokyo Olympics yesterday. Photo: AP

After five sets, the two Taiwanese were tied at 5-5, but Tang scored a 10 in the shoot-out point to win the match, with Wei making a 9.

Tang faces Itay Shanny of Israel in the 1/8 eliminations tomorrow.

Deng Yu-cheng lost 4-6 to Atanu Das, the top men’s archer from India.

Huang Yi-ting of Taiwan rows in her women’s single sculls semi-final at the Tokyo Olympics yesterday. Photo: AP

In the women’s individual competition, Lin secured a place in the 1/8 eliminations today, when she is to face Mackenzie Brown of the US at the Yumenoshima Park Archery Field in Tokyo on the back of two wins yesterday.

Lin defeated Evangelia Psarra of Greece 6-4 in the 1/32 and in the 1/16 knocked out Estonia’s Reena Parnat 7-3.

Lin is the only female Taiwanese archer remaining in the individual event after three-time Olympian Lei Chien-ying and Tan Ya-ting were eliminated earlier in the week.

Tien Chia-chen was 10th in the precision component of qualifying for the women’s 25m pistol, with Wu Chia-ying 14th.

The rapid component is scheduled for today.

In table tennis, Lin Yun-ju lost to Fan Zhendong of China 11-6, 9-11, 12-14, 15-13, 9-11, 11-9, 8-11 in their men’s singles quarter-final.

Lin Yun-ju faces Dimitrij Ovtcharov of Germany in the bronze-medal match at the Tokyo Metropolitan Gym today.

In rowing, Huang Yi-ting finished fifth in her women’s single sculls semi-final, putting her in the D final at the Sea Forest Waterway today.

At the Kasumigaseki Country Club, C.T. Pan was in a share of 57th after a first-round 74 left him 11 shots off the leader in the men’s individual stroke play.

In the pool, Wang Kuan-hung was third in heat 3 of the men’s 100m butterfly at the Tokyo Aquatics Center, finishing in 52.44 seconds.

Additional reporting by staff writer