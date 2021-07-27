Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying yesterday tried to coast through her second group match at the Olympic Games, but got a bit of a scare against a Vietnamese ranked 49th in the world before righting the ship and prevailing.
World No. 1 Tai defeated Nguyen Thuy Linh 21-16, 21-11 in her second match in Group P, moving her one win away from a spot in the women’s singles quarter-finals.
Playing somewhat nonchalantly at the start of the match, Tai could not shake off the consistent Vietnamese, making several unforced errors.
Photo: AP
Down 16-14 and in danger of letting the first game get away, Tai sped up the pace of the points and went on the attack, winning the final seven points against her tiring opponent.
That momentum carried over to the second game, when Tai was never troubled.
The world No. 1 is competing in her third consecutive Olympics and is hoping to win a medal for the first time.
She was knocked out in the round-of-16 at the London Games in 2012 and in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
The three-time All England Open winner would need to tighten her game if she is to beat world No. 2 Chen Yu Fei of China, who on Sunday decimated an opponent in about 20 minutes.
Tokyo could be Tai’s last shot at an Olympic gold, as the 27-year-old, who began training professionally when she was in grade three of primary school, has hinted that she might retire after the Games.
Earlier in the men’s doubles, Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin crushed their British opponents, earning their first win at the Games.
Lee and Wang knocked out Ben Lane and Sean Vendy 21-17, 21-14 in a Group A match that took a mere 35 minutes.
In the men’s doubles, 16 teams have been divided into four groups, with only the top two of each group qualifying for the quarter-finals.
The Taiwanese duo lost to India’s Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty in their first match on Saturday.
In the final group match today they face world No. 1 pairing Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia, who yesterday thrashed the Indian duo 21-13, 21-12.
“We couldn’t find a way to win,” Rankireddy said of the match.
The Taiwanese duo will likely have to beat the Indonesians to advance, with the Indian pairing facing Vendy and Lane in their final group match.
TWO AND TWO: Lin Chen-hao of Taiwan finished seventh in the women’s U-48kg category, winning two bouts before losses the quarter-finals and a repechage match Naohisa Takato yesterday won Japan’s first gold medal at their home Olympics, beating Taiwan’s Yang Yung-wei in the men’s under-60kg judo final. Yang’s second-place finish is Taiwan’s first medal in Tokyo and the nation’s first-ever medal in an Olympics judo competition. Kosovo’s Distria Krasniqi beat Japan’s Funa Tonaki in the women’s under-48kg final less than an hour before Takato made sure that his team would not have a double heartbreak on the opening day of competition in its beloved homegrown martial art. Takato won his final three bouts in sudden-death golden score, but he took the final a bit anticlimactically after Yang committed
Four key men’s doubles pairings — dubbed by the Badminton World Federation (BWF) as “the group of death” — are to take over two courts side-by-side today just after midday in Tokyo, in matches that already have the badminton world abuzz. What is formally known as Group A pits pairings from Taiwan, Indonesia, India and Britain against one another — the former three ranked in the top 10. Taiwanese pairing Lee Yang and Wang Chi-lin are set to challenge Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty of India, while world No. 1 duo Marcus Fernaldi Gideon and Kevin Sanjaya Sukamuljo of Indonesia are to
After complaining about flying economy class to the Olympic Games, Taiwanese badminton player Tai Tzu-ying appeared satisfied with her hotel room in Tokyo, praising its proximity to the badminton venue. “It saves commuting time and allows more time to rest,” the 27-year-old Tai wrote on Instagram yesterday morning. “It’s very good.” The Athletes’ Village is about 50 minutes by car from the badminton venue, but the hotel is only a 10-minute drive, she said. “It’ll give me more time to rest and prepare, whether before or after a match,” Tai added. Taiwan’s badminton team is staying at the Marroad Inn Tokyo in Chofu City,
KEEP ’EM COMING: In her first Olympic appearance, Lo set a high bar, fighting her way to the final bouts, and earning Taiwan its second medal after Yang Yung-wei’s silver Taiwan’s Lo Chia-ling yesterday clinched the nation’s second medal at the Tokyo Olympics, grabbing a bronze medal in taekwondo in the women’s 57kg class. Nineteen-year-old Lo beat Nigeria’s Tekiath Ben Yessouf 10-6 at Tokyo’s Makuhari Messe convention center. Lo, who is making her first appearance in the Olympic Games, worked her way to the bronze medal contest with an early 20-18 win against South Korea’s Lee Ah-reum in the round of 16, before dropping Canada’s Skylar Park 18-7 in the quarter-final. It was Anastasija Zolotic of the US who denied the former World Taekwondo Junior Championship gold medalist a chance to fight for