Taiwan’s Hsieh and Mertens of Belgium advance to the final

AP, LONDON, with staff writer





Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens of Belgium on Friday advanced to the final of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon with victory over Japanese duo Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara 6-4, 1-6, 6-3.

The final was to begin shortly after press time last night.

Hsieh had won two Wimbledon doubles titles, along with the French Open in 2014, while the semi-final result means Mertens is set to return to No. 1 in the women’s doubles rankings after the tournament.

Taiwan’s Hsieh Su-wei, right, and Belgium’s Elise Mertens celebrate their win against Japanese pair Shuko Aoyama and Ena Shibahara in the women’s doubles at Wimbledon in London on Friday. Photo: AFP

Mertens was looking for her third Grand Slam doubles title and first at Wimbledon.

They were to play unseeded Russians Veronika Kudermetova and Elena Vesnina, who saved three match points in their 7-6 (8/6), 3-6, 7-5 semi-final win against Caroline Dolehide of the US and Storm Sanders of Australia.

Vesnina was looking for a fourth Grand Slam doubles title and second at Wimbledon.

Kudermetova was to play her first Grand Slam final.