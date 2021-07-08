Messi welcomes Argentina’s new hero

Reuters, BRASILIA





Emiliano Martinez only needed one month to establish himself as Argentina’s No. 1 goalkeeper, and on Tuesday, he became a new national hero by saving three times in a shootout in their Copa America semi-final against Colombia.

With the score tied 1-1 after the regulation 90 minutes, the Aston Villa goalkeeper’s exploits in the shootout moved Argentina into a mouthwatering Copa America final against hosts and reigning champions Brazil.

Lionel Messi, so often the key player for Argentina, paid tribute to Martinez.

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez stops a shot by Colombia’s Yerry Mina during a penalty shootout in their Copa America semi-final at the Estadio Mane Garrincha in Brasilia on Tuesday. Photo: AFP

“It was difficult at times,” he said. “But we have ‘Emi,’ and he’s phenomenal. We trusted him.”

Martinez had little to do over the 90 minutes, but was superb in the shootout, diving at full stretch to save from Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina and Edwin Cardona.

He also earned a rebuke from the referee for his non-stop cheeky chat aimed at Colombia’s players, as they lined up to take their kicks.

The 28-year-old only made his international debut on June 3 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chile.

He was injured in Argentina’s next match against Colombia and taken off the field when they were leading 2-0. The game ended 2-2 and Martinez was thrown right back into the fray for the next game.

Martinez, who might not even have started at the Copa America had River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani not tested positive for COVID-19, said that there was no stopping Argentina now.

“We’ve spent 40 days locked away, not seeing anyone outside our bubble,” he said after Tuesday’s win. “We said on the first day, we want to get to the final and what better way than to play Brazil at their home. Brazil have a great team, but we have the best in the world — and we’re going there to win.”