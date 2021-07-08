Emiliano Martinez only needed one month to establish himself as Argentina’s No. 1 goalkeeper, and on Tuesday, he became a new national hero by saving three times in a shootout in their Copa America semi-final against Colombia.
With the score tied 1-1 after the regulation 90 minutes, the Aston Villa goalkeeper’s exploits in the shootout moved Argentina into a mouthwatering Copa America final against hosts and reigning champions Brazil.
Lionel Messi, so often the key player for Argentina, paid tribute to Martinez.
Photo: AFP
“It was difficult at times,” he said. “But we have ‘Emi,’ and he’s phenomenal. We trusted him.”
Martinez had little to do over the 90 minutes, but was superb in the shootout, diving at full stretch to save from Davinson Sanchez, Yerry Mina and Edwin Cardona.
He also earned a rebuke from the referee for his non-stop cheeky chat aimed at Colombia’s players, as they lined up to take their kicks.
The 28-year-old only made his international debut on June 3 in a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Chile.
He was injured in Argentina’s next match against Colombia and taken off the field when they were leading 2-0. The game ended 2-2 and Martinez was thrown right back into the fray for the next game.
Martinez, who might not even have started at the Copa America had River Plate goalkeeper Franco Armani not tested positive for COVID-19, said that there was no stopping Argentina now.
“We’ve spent 40 days locked away, not seeing anyone outside our bubble,” he said after Tuesday’s win. “We said on the first day, we want to get to the final and what better way than to play Brazil at their home. Brazil have a great team, but we have the best in the world — and we’re going there to win.”
Forty-five years after Bjorn Borg won the first of his five Wimbledon titles, his teenage son Leo Borg kept the family flag flying in the boys tournament on Monday. Leo Borg, 18, reached the second round with a 6-3, 6-7 (2/7), 6-0 win over 17-year-old Marko Topo of Serbia. Leo Borg fired six aces and 34 winners in his win out on Court Nine. Bjorn Borg won the boys tournament at Wimbledon in 1972 before winning five successive men’s titles from 1976 to 1980. Only one father and son have previously won the boys title at Wimbledon — India’s Ramanathan Krishnan triumphed in 1954,
TAIWAN’S HOPE: Kuo Hsing-chun said that at the 2016 Games she was self-conscious and did not maintain focus, but this time she does not want to let everyone down Kuo Hsing-chun believes her biggest rival “is myself” as Taiwan pins its hopes for an Olympic gold medal in Tokyo on the record-breaking “goddess of weightlifting.” Taiwan has become a power in women’s weightlifting in the past few years — Hsu Shu-ching won her second gold medal in the 53kg class in Rio de Janeiro in 2016, while Kuo took bronze in the 58kg division to secure two of the nation’s only three medals at those Games. Hsu retired three years ago, leaving the 28-year-old Kuo — dubbed “the goddess of weightlifting” by local media — as Taiwan’s best hope for gold
ASSIGNMENT: The third-seeded Taiwanese-Belgian duo in the second round face another Asian-European pairing in Misaki Doi of Japan and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland Taiwanese-Belgian duo Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens on Thursday advanced to the second round of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon, while British teenager Emma Raducanu continued her unlikely run in the women’s singles. Hsieh and Mertens defeated Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia and Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan 7-6, 6-2 in 1 hour, 23 minutes on Court 9 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. The third seeds won 72 percent of points on their first serve and converted six of 13 break points to advance to a second-round match against Misaki Doi of Japan and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland. In
The NHL on Wedneday named 19-year-old content creator and social media influencer Josh Richards as special adviser, with the aim of expanding its fan base. Richards, a Toronto native and avid Maple Leafs fan, is to attend NHL marquee events and assist in “fan development efforts for the next generation,” the league said in a news release. “I want to thank the National Hockey League for giving me an opportunity to share my love of hockey with a whole new generation of fans,” Richards said. “I have always wanted to use my platform to educate and inspire, and I look forward to