Montreal Canadiens goaltender Carey Price stared at the puck in the net behind him in a must-win Game 3 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning, and staring right back at him was a near-impossible deficit, down 3-0 in the series and facing the prospect of elimination in Game 4 at home after a 6-3 loss on Friday.
After Montreal counted on him so much to get through the playoffs, Price appears to be wearing down. Some stoppable shots going in have contributed to the situation.
“We win as a team, we lose a team,” coach Dominique Ducharme said in French after the loss. “We all want to do better.”
Still, the Canadiens need Price to play better than he has the past two games.
He was beaten clean twice in the first four minutes by Tampa Bay defensemen Jan Rutta and Victor Hedman as part of a terrible start to Game 3 that was not all on Price.
Tyler Johnson scored twice off bad rebounds that were un-Price-like.
Even Game 2 was not his finest hour. Price gave up a goal to Anthony Cirelli on a seemingly harmless shot and a backbreaker to Blake Coleman, who knocked in the puck diving with one hand with 1.1 seconds left in the second period.
Asked how he felt he was playing this series, Price said: “I can definitely play better. It’s just not good enough so far.”
The Canadiens have not been good enough to handle a deep, talented Lightning side who know how to win in the playoffs. They started the final by successfully getting traffic in front of Price and scoring goals on shots he could not see or be blamed for.
“We count on Carey being the rock back there and he always is,” Canadiens assistant coach Luke Richardson said this week. “We need to make sure we supply him with enough support up front.”
While it is true that the Canadiens could offer more support for Price, they could use a timely save from him in this series.
He has made some jaw-dropping stops here and there, but also has allowed 13 goals through three games — the same as the entire semi-final series against the Vegas Golden Knights — and has a pedestrian .835 save percentage.
Meanwhile, Andrei Vasilevskiy — who had a margin for error for a soft goal or two in Game 3 — has stopped 92 of 97 shots for a .948 save percentage.
That has put him in contention for the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP, which Price won as the best player six years ago.
“They need Carey Price to be on par with Andrei Vasilevskiy,” NBC Sports analyst Ed Olczyk said. “So far, Vaslievskiy has outplayed Carey Price without question.”
In the Cup Final, the biggest moment for the Canadiens, Price has been one of Montreal’s biggest weaknesses and they have little ability to come back in the series unless Price rights his game.
A roadside fan who on Saturday caused a massive crash at the Tour de France is to be sued by the organizers. The woman had held up a banner slightly into the road and was looking straight at the television motorbike cameras with her back turned on the speeding peloton. German rider Tony Martin brushed past her, and was knocked off balance racing near the head of the peloton, and when he fell it caused a horrifying domino effect ending in a tangle of bikes and bodies. DSM’s German rider Jasha Sutterlin was the only one who had to pull out at that
US legend Serena Williams’ dreams of winning an eighth Wimbledon singles title and equaling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record of 24 ended in tears on Tuesday as further doubt was cast on her future in the sport. The 39-year-old was leading 3-1 in the first set of her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus when she slipped and injured her right leg. Williams returned from receiving medical attention, but called it a day at 3-3 and walked off Centre Court in tears. “I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg,” she said in a statement posted
ASSIGNMENT: The third-seeded Taiwanese-Belgian duo in the second round face another Asian-European pairing in Misaki Doi of Japan and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland Taiwanese-Belgian duo Hsieh Su-wei and Elise Mertens on Thursday advanced to the second round of the women’s doubles at Wimbledon, while British teenager Emma Raducanu continued her unlikely run in the women’s singles. Hsieh and Mertens defeated Vitalia Diatchenko of Russia and Galina Voskoboeva of Kazakhstan 7-6, 6-2 in 1 hour, 23 minutes on Court 9 at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club in London. The third seeds won 72 percent of points on their first serve and converted six of 13 break points to advance to a second-round match against Misaki Doi of Japan and Viktorija Golubic of Switzerland. In
CLIPPERS OUSTED: Coach Monty Williams said he was in tears before the game thinking what might be, while Chris Paul was emotional after their victory in Game 6 Monty Williams was not named NBA Coach of the Year, but he has something more monumental, a trip to the NBA Finals, after the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals. While Chris Paul was emotional after the game, Williams was taking joy in seeing his players celebrate. “I really enjoyed watching him and his emotions after the game. I was like: I must be getting old now, because I’m enjoying watching other people,” Williams said. “It used to be about me. Now, I’m looking at everybody else having a good