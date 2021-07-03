Taiwanese swimmer Huang Mei-chien has qualified for this month’s Tokyo Olympic Games, the Chinese Taipei Swimming Association (CTSA) said yesterday.
Swimming governing body FINA, which administers the water sports at the Games, yesterday confirmed via e-mail that Huang had been accepted to compete in the women’s 50m freestyle at the Tokyo Games, which are scheduled to start on July 23, the CTSA said.
Huang is the national record holder in the women’s 50m freestyle, having recorded a time of 25.59 seconds in the first 50m of her leg of the 4x200m freestyle relay at the National Intercollegiate Athletic Games in May, breaking her own record of 25.78 seconds.
However, the record fell short of the Olympics selection time by 0.08 seconds, but Huang earned a reserved berth in the Games because Taiwan did not have a competitor in that event and she holds the national record, the CTSA said.
Huang, who will be competing at an Olympics for the first time, said she would have had a chance to improve her time at a national swimming event last month, but it was canceled due to the domestic COVID-19 outbreak.
Since then she had been nervous about her chances of gaining the reserved slot for the Tokyo Olympics, Huang said.
Now that her place has been confirmed, Huang can concentrate on her preparations for the Games, at which she will be aiming to set a new national record in the women’s 50m freestyle.
Huang is the third Taiwanese swimmer to secure a place at the Olympic Games after Eddie Wang and Wang Hsing-hao, who will compete in the men’s events.
CTSA president Tseng Cheng-tsung said by telephone that he was relieved to receive the FINA confirmation yesterday, three weeks after the CTSA submitted its list of recommended swimmers for reserved places at the Olympics.
A roadside fan who on Saturday caused a massive crash at the Tour de France is to be sued by the organizers. The woman had held up a banner slightly into the road and was looking straight at the television motorbike cameras with her back turned on the speeding peloton. German rider Tony Martin brushed past her, and was knocked off balance racing near the head of the peloton, and when he fell it caused a horrifying domino effect ending in a tangle of bikes and bodies. DSM’s German rider Jasha Sutterlin was the only one who had to pull out at that
US legend Serena Williams’ dreams of winning an eighth Wimbledon singles title and equaling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record of 24 ended in tears on Tuesday as further doubt was cast on her future in the sport. The 39-year-old was leading 3-1 in the first set of her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus when she slipped and injured her right leg. Williams returned from receiving medical attention, but called it a day at 3-3 and walked off Centre Court in tears. “I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg,” she said in a statement posted
CLIPPERS OUSTED: Coach Monty Williams said he was in tears before the game thinking what might be, while Chris Paul was emotional after their victory in Game 6 Monty Williams was not named NBA Coach of the Year, but he has something more monumental, a trip to the NBA Finals, after the Phoenix Suns on Wednesday eliminated the Los Angeles Clippers 130-103 in Game 6 of the Western Conference finals. While Chris Paul was emotional after the game, Williams was taking joy in seeing his players celebrate. “I really enjoyed watching him and his emotions after the game. I was like: I must be getting old now, because I’m enjoying watching other people,” Williams said. “It used to be about me. Now, I’m looking at everybody else having a good
The NHL on Wedneday named 19-year-old content creator and social media influencer Josh Richards as special adviser, with the aim of expanding its fan base. Richards, a Toronto native and avid Maple Leafs fan, is to attend NHL marquee events and assist in “fan development efforts for the next generation,” the league said in a news release. “I want to thank the National Hockey League for giving me an opportunity to share my love of hockey with a whole new generation of fans,” Richards said. “I have always wanted to use my platform to educate and inspire, and I look forward to