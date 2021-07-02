The NHL on Wedneday named 19-year-old content creator and social media influencer Josh Richards as special adviser, with the aim of expanding its fan base.
Richards, a Toronto native and avid Maple Leafs fan, is to attend NHL marquee events and assist in “fan development efforts for the next generation,” the league said in a news release.
“I want to thank the National Hockey League for giving me an opportunity to share my love of hockey with a whole new generation of fans,” Richards said. “I have always wanted to use my platform to educate and inspire, and I look forward to sharing my passion for hockey with millions.”
Richards has about 40 million followers across social media platforms, including more than 25.3 million on TikTok.
“We love the passion Josh has for hockey. He shares the league’s vision to engage young hockey fans,” NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer said. “He relates to our players and fans, and we can’t wait to hear his great ideas about how to grow our game. We look forward to working with Josh over the next year.”
Richards is an entrepreneur — he started his first company at age 13 — and earned US$1.5 million from TikTok in 2019, Forbes reported in November last year.
He helped to found the agency Talent X, which represents some of TikTok’s most notable content creators, and has invested in several start-ups.
His first official act was to be a one-on-one conversation with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman yesterday.
A roadside fan who on Saturday caused a massive crash at the Tour de France is to be sued by the organizers. The woman had held up a banner slightly into the road and was looking straight at the television motorbike cameras with her back turned on the speeding peloton. German rider Tony Martin brushed past her, and was knocked off balance racing near the head of the peloton, and when he fell it caused a horrifying domino effect ending in a tangle of bikes and bodies. DSM’s German rider Jasha Sutterlin was the only one who had to pull out at that
US legend Serena Williams’ dreams of winning an eighth Wimbledon singles title and equaling Margaret Court’s Grand Slam record of 24 ended in tears on Tuesday as further doubt was cast on her future in the sport. The 39-year-old was leading 3-1 in the first set of her first round match against Aliaksandra Sasnovich of Belarus when she slipped and injured her right leg. Williams returned from receiving medical attention, but called it a day at 3-3 and walked off Centre Court in tears. “I was heartbroken to have to withdraw today after injuring my right leg,” she said in a statement posted
Italian qualifier Camila Giorgi knocked out top seed Aryna Sabalenka in the quarter-finals at the Viking International Eastbourne grass-court event on Thursday with a three-set victory, while Taiwan’s Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching reached the semi-finals of the women’s doubles. A tight first set went to a tie-break before Giorgi recovered from a second-set whitewash to win 7-6 (7/5), 0-6, 6-4 in 2 hours, 18 minutes. In the semi-finals, Giorgi was to play Anett Kontaveit, who came back from the brink of defeat against qualifier Viktorija Golubic to win 2-6, 7-6 (7/2), 7-5 after Golubic served for the match at 6-5 in
A psychiatrist who was treating Diego Maradona when he died in November last year has denied any responsibility for his demise, which an expert panel has blamed on neglect, her lawyer said on Friday. Agustina Cosachov “provided evidence that she did not commit a homicide,” her lawyer Vadim Mischanchuk said after the 36-year-old was questioned at the San Isidro Prosecutors’ Office. “There is no suspicion to say that the psychiatric medication [that Cosachov prescribed] and in those doses could have caused a deficiency in the heart.” The 1986 FIFA World Cup-winning captain died of a heart attack at the age of 60,