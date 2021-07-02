NHL hires teen influencer Josh Richards as adviser

Reuters





The NHL on Wedneday named 19-year-old content creator and social media influencer Josh Richards as special adviser, with the aim of expanding its fan base.

Richards, a Toronto native and avid Maple Leafs fan, is to attend NHL marquee events and assist in “fan development efforts for the next generation,” the league said in a news release.

“I want to thank the National Hockey League for giving me an opportunity to share my love of hockey with a whole new generation of fans,” Richards said. “I have always wanted to use my platform to educate and inspire, and I look forward to sharing my passion for hockey with millions.”

Richards has about 40 million followers across social media platforms, including more than 25.3 million on TikTok.

“We love the passion Josh has for hockey. He shares the league’s vision to engage young hockey fans,” NHL chief content officer Steve Mayer said. “He relates to our players and fans, and we can’t wait to hear his great ideas about how to grow our game. We look forward to working with Josh over the next year.”

Richards is an entrepreneur — he started his first company at age 13 — and earned US$1.5 million from TikTok in 2019, Forbes reported in November last year.

He helped to found the agency Talent X, which represents some of TikTok’s most notable content creators, and has invested in several start-ups.

His first official act was to be a one-on-one conversation with NHL commissioner Gary Bettman yesterday.