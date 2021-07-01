Tainan lose close AFC Cup qualifier

By Jason Pan / Staff reporter





In a tightly fought game, Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) fell 0-1 to the Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions in Hong Kong on Tuesday night to finish third in the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup Group J qualifiers.

Either side could have won, but a costly mistake by TSG defender Chen Wei-chuan proved the difference, giving Eastern a penalty late in the game.

TSG started out the more energetic side, pushing forward in the first half, but they just could not score.

Tainan TSG midfielder Yu Chia-huang, right, vies for the ball with Hong Kong Eastern Long Lions defender Fung Hing-wa in their Group J Asian Football Confederation Cup qualifier in Hong Kong on Tuesday. Photo Courtesy of the Asian Football Confederation, via the Chinese Taipei Football Association

In the 28th minute, Benchy Estama made a good run up the right flank, sending in a long cross to defender Liu Ho-han, but it was saved by Eastern goalkeeper Liu Fu-yuen.

Estama was a constant threat after halftime, advancing toward the goal in the 74th minute. The Eastern defenders blocked him, bringing him down near the goal post, but the referee waved the game on.

Two minutes later, Eastern went on the attack. Midfielder Jared Lum raced into the box to meet a cross, but Chen leaned on him and both men went down. The referee awarded a spot-kick to Lum, despite TSG players’ protests.

TSG goalkeeper Pan Wen-chieh guessed correctly and got a hand to the ball, but could not prevent it from going into the top-right corner.

“We have learned valuable lessons here. For our players to see the gap between themselves and other Asian countries’ teams — it is good for players to pick up lessons for future growth,” TSG manager Lo Chih-tsung said.

“Our team will fight on to finish this season, aiming to win Taiwan’s league title again this year, then we can come back to compete in the AFC club competition next year,” Lo added.

TSG’s loss to Eastern marked their second defeat after they started out on Wednesday last week with a 3-0 victory over Athletic 220 of Mongolia. On Saturday last week, Hong Kong’s Lee Man beat them 4-1.

Tainan TSG placed third in Group J with three points from their only win. Lee Man placed first with three wins, and Eastern took second with two victories and one loss.