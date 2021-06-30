Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun and sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching have qualified to compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games.
The tennis players’ Olympic berths were yesterday confirmed by Taiwan’s tennis association (CTTA) after it received notice from the International Tennis Federation (ITF).
It is the second consecutive time that the Chan sisters have paired up at a summer Olympics after reaching the quarter-finals in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.
Photo: EPA-EFE
Ranked 21st in the world in women’s doubles, the sisters have produced mixed results so far this year. They made one final at an Australian Open warm-up event in February, but then lost in the first round at the Australian Open and only reached the round-of-16 at the French Open.
They hope to do better at Wimbledon, where they are seeded seventh.
Lu, who turns 38 in August, has made four appearances at the Olympics since Athens 2004, with his best finish a round-of-16 showing in Beijing in 2008 after knocking out Andy Murray in his first match.
He made the men’s singles draw at the Tokyo Games despite being ranked 542nd in the world, the ITF notice said.
Lu’s career seemed to be over when he missed 20 months from May 2018 to January last year after having surgery on his right shoulder. As he began to get back in form, COVID-19 hit.
He recorded his first singles win on the ATP Tour since 2017 when he beat Sam Querrey of the US at the Miami Open in March, but that has been his only victory this year.
Lu was due to play his opening match at Wimbledon yesterday against Australia’s Marc Polmans.
The ITF had planned to release its official Tokyo Olympics qualifying list on Monday next week, but moved the schedule forward to today, the CTTA said.
Lu and Jason Jung are also hoping to play doubles in Tokyo, but will not know if they have made the cut until the ITF releases the list today, CTTA acting secretary-general Jimmy Wang said.
A roadside fan who on Saturday caused a massive crash at the Tour de France is to be sued by the organizers. The woman had held up a banner slightly into the road and was looking straight at the television motorbike cameras with her back turned on the speeding peloton. German rider Tony Martin brushed past her, and was knocked off balance racing near the head of the peloton, and when he fell it caused a horrifying domino effect ending in a tangle of bikes and bodies. DSM’s German rider Jasha Sutterlin was the only one who had to pull out at that
DUBIOUS HONOR: England are the lowest-scoring side to finish top of a group at a European Championship, while Croatia placed second after thrashing Scotland Raheem Sterling scored the only goal on Tuesday as England found an attacking spark to beat the Czech Republic 1-0 at Wembley Stadium in London and clinch top spot in Group D at the UEFA Euro 2020. The Manchester City forward, who kept his place alongside Harry Kane in a rejigged attack also featuring Jack Grealish and Bukayo Saka, settled fans’ nerves with an early headed goal, which ultimately proved decisive. The result means manager Gareth Southgate’s side finish top of their group with seven points, while Croatia are second with four points. The Czech Republic join them in the last 16
DIPLOMATIC ROW: The European Commission and others protested Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s ban on discussing homosexuality in schools and in the media When Hungary qualified for their second consecutive UEFA European Championship after a 30-year absence from major tournaments, fans were overjoyed even though they suspected that their team’s run might be unremarkable against three of the best nations in the sport. However, in the end, they got far more: After a 3-0 loss to Portugal, they took a halftime lead in an eventual draw with World Cup holders France, followed by an electrifying 2-2 draw against Germany on Wednesday, in which they twice took the lead. Each time that Hungary scored they were set for the last 16. Each time that Germany equalized,
Dozens of Uighurs and Tibetans on Wednesday demonstrated outside the Olympic Museum in Lausanne, Switzerland, calling for a boycott of the Winter Games next year in Beijing. On International Olympic Day, protesters from Switzerland, France, Germany and Liechtenstein rallied in Lausanne, which hosts the International Olympic Committee (IOC). “We have gathered here today in Lausanne in front of the Olympic Museum to tell the IOC that we are not okay with Beijing being the 2022 Olympics host nation again,” said Tashi Shitsetsang, president of the Tibetan Youth Association in Europe. “Beijing has been the host nation in 2008 and the human rights situation