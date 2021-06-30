Tokyo Olympics 2020: Chan sisters, Lu Yen-hsun to play at Tokyo Olympics

CNA, with staff writer





Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun and sisters Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching have qualified to compete at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

The tennis players’ Olympic berths were yesterday confirmed by Taiwan’s tennis association (CTTA) after it received notice from the International Tennis Federation (ITF).

It is the second consecutive time that the Chan sisters have paired up at a summer Olympics after reaching the quarter-finals in Rio de Janeiro in 2016.

Taiwan’s Lu Yen-hsun reacts during his French Open men’s singles match against Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman in Paris on June 1. Photo: EPA-EFE

Ranked 21st in the world in women’s doubles, the sisters have produced mixed results so far this year. They made one final at an Australian Open warm-up event in February, but then lost in the first round at the Australian Open and only reached the round-of-16 at the French Open.

They hope to do better at Wimbledon, where they are seeded seventh.

Lu, who turns 38 in August, has made four appearances at the Olympics since Athens 2004, with his best finish a round-of-16 showing in Beijing in 2008 after knocking out Andy Murray in his first match.

He made the men’s singles draw at the Tokyo Games despite being ranked 542nd in the world, the ITF notice said.

Lu’s career seemed to be over when he missed 20 months from May 2018 to January last year after having surgery on his right shoulder. As he began to get back in form, COVID-19 hit.

He recorded his first singles win on the ATP Tour since 2017 when he beat Sam Querrey of the US at the Miami Open in March, but that has been his only victory this year.

Lu was due to play his opening match at Wimbledon yesterday against Australia’s Marc Polmans.

The ITF had planned to release its official Tokyo Olympics qualifying list on Monday next week, but moved the schedule forward to today, the CTTA said.

Lu and Jason Jung are also hoping to play doubles in Tokyo, but will not know if they have made the cut until the ITF releases the list today, CTTA acting secretary-general Jimmy Wang said.