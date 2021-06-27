Shea Weber and the Montreal Canadiens kept their hands off the Clarence S. Campbell Bowl after on Thursday advancing to the Stanley Cup Final, and even rookie Cole Caufield had no interest in touching it.
“Obviously there’s a bigger one out there that we’re chasing, so I think that’s the only thing on our mind right now,” Caufield said following their semi-final series-ending win over the Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6. “It’s good to enjoy it. We’ve come a long way to get here, but the job is not finished.”
Montreal are in the final for the 35th time in the franchise’s history and face the defending champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning.
Photo: Jean-Yves Ahern-USA TODAY
Not only do the Canadiens not celebrate second-place finishes, but perhaps it is best that Weber avoided the semi-final trophy typically given out to the Western Conference champions, because Campbell is not well liked in Quebec.
Campbell was the league president who suspended Maurice “Rocket” Richard for the remainder of the season and playoffs for hitting a linesman during a game in March 1955, leading to riots in Montreal. The Canadiens had never captured the trophy named for Campbell in their history — they have won the Prince of Wales Trophy a record 25 times — but in this reformatted season, that was the case on Thursday.
Now the focus turns toward the Stanley Cup and there is no such hatred toward namesake Lord Stanley.
“We got another series coming up,” said Weber, who is to play in his first Cup final at age 35. “We’ve got to win four more games, but definitely proud of everybody in that locker room right now and what we’ve accomplished so far. But definitely still work to be done.”
Three-time Cup winner Patrick Sharp, now an NBC Sports analyst, expected Montreal to lose every round. Only after watching Canadiens goaltender Carey Price and his teammates frustrate Vegas did he realize he and so many others were just wrong.
“We should’ve known better,” Sharp said. “It’s a team that’s got some belief, no question about that, and those teams are often the most dangerous this time of year.”
Soccer fans today can tune in to cheer on several stars from the Taiwan men’s national team as Tainan TSG (Taiwan Steel Group) represent Taiwan at the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup qualifiers in Hong Kong. Competing with their Tainan TSG teammates are five national squad members — including midfielder Wu Chun-ching, goalkeeper Pan Wen-chieh and defender Chen Wei-chuan — who arrived in Hong Kong last week after concluding Taiwan’s run in Asia’s group stage of the FIFA World Cup qualifiers, where they had a narrow 2-1 defeat to hosts Kuwait. Wu — last season’s Most Valuable Player in the Taiwan Football
LACKING HEIGHT: With Indonesia hosting a qualifying tournament for the third-placed teams before the Asia Cup begins, Taiwan have one more opportunity to get a berth The Taiwan men’s national basketball team on Sunday lost to China 91-73, making it more difficult for the squad to qualify for the FIBA Asia Cup. The defeat at the Angeles University Foundation Gym in Pampanga Province, Philippines, followed Taiwan’s losses to China (115-66) on Thursday and Japan (98-61) on Friday. This third and final window of the qualifiers was held in a “competition bubble” to prevent the spread of COVID-19. With the loss, Taiwan (1-4) finished third in Group B, which included China, Japan and Malaysia. Third place does not automatically give them a berth in the Asia Cup, which is scheduled
‘A LITTLE EUPHORIA’: Germany managed to turn things around before halftime, to stave off a defeat that would have left them at the brink of elimination in Group F Germany on Saturday breathed life into their Euro 2020 campaign with a stunning 4-2 win over holders Portugal in Munich, despite Cristiano Ronaldo moving closer to the all-time international goals record, after world champions France were forced to settle for a draw with Hungary. Saturday also saw Spain stumble to a 1-1 draw with Poland in Seville, as the second round of group games at the tournament drew to a close. Germany knew a defeat against Portugal at the Allianz Arena would leave them on the brink of being eliminated from Group F, following their failure to make it beyond the group
Whether watching from Jamaica, Japan or the US, it was hard to miss the shock of flowing, orange hair that came streaking across the finish line first in Eugene, Oregon, on Saturday night. It belonged to Sha’Carri Richardson. After the eye-opening show she put on at the US Olympic trials — blowing away the field in the 100m semi-finals in a wind-aided 10.64 seconds, then again in the final in 10.86 seconds — she figures to grab her fair share of attention next month in Tokyo. With her performance, the 21-year-old out of Louisiana State University picked up a spot in the