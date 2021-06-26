Phillip Danault on Thursday was patting rookie Cole Caufield on the back for playing a big role in helping the Canadiens’ remarkable playoff run, while familiar chants of “Ole, Ole” and sounds of horn-honking could be heard from a large celebrating crowd outside the Bell Centre walls after Danualt’s no-look pass set up Artturi Lehkonen’s goal 1 minute, 39 seconds into overtime to clinch a 3-2 win over the Vegas Golden Knights, who were eliminated in Game 6 of their semi-final series.
Carey Price stopped 37 shots, while Caufield and captain Shea Weber also scored as the Canadiens advanced to the championship round for the first time since winning their 24th title 28 years ago.
Considered mere afterthoughts after entering the playoffs with the worst record, Montreal have won 11 of 13 since falling behind 3-1 against the Toronto Maple Leafs in their first-round series.
Photo: AP
“I feel blessed, very blessed to be here with Montreal and to be in the Stanley Cup Final is something amazing,” said Danault, who is in his sixth season with the Canadiens. “Obviously, Cole has been scoring goals, too. We all participate and it’s a team effort all series. I’m so proud of us.”
Caufield, who scored his fourth playoff goal on a breakaway in the second period, paid tribute to the veteran players such Weber and Price, making their first trip to the final.
“I’m just trying to take it all in and enjoy the moment,” said the 20-year-old Caufield, who has played more NHL playoff games (15) than regular-season (10). “It’s for the older guys.”
That’s when Danault put his arm around Caufield and said: “You’re sure a big part of it though.”
Montreal are to make their NHL-leading 35th Stanley Cup Final appearance.
The Canadiens are to face the winner of the semi-final series between the defending champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning, and the New York Islanders, whose Game 7 is today.
