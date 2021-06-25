Top seeds wobble at Eastbourne as Chan sisters win

AFP, LONDON





Elina Svitolina and Bianca Andreescu were dumped out of the Eastbourne grass-court tournament on Wednesday, while Taiwan’s Chan sisters eased past their round-of-16 opponents to advance to the women’s doubles quarter-finals.

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina upset second seed Svitolina 6-4, 7-6 (7/3) to reach the quarter-finals, while Andreescu, seeded third, went down 6-3, 6-3 to Anett Kontaveit of Estonia at the Wimbledon warm-up event.

Svitolina held game point to edge 5-4 ahead in the first set, but Rybakina found three stunning forehand winners to snatch the crucial break and take the lead instead.

Belarus’ Aryna Sabalenka returns to Alison Riske of the US in their Viking International women’s singles quarter-final at the Devonshire Park Lawn Tennis Club in Eastbourne, England, on Wednesday. Photo: Reuters

The world No. 21 maintained her advantage, breaking early in the second set, but missed an opportunity to take a 5-2 double-break lead and Ukraine’s Svitolina forced a tiebreak.

Rybakina refocused and a series of emphatic serves and backhands enabled her to dominate, sealing her third match point with a service winner.

Kontaveit breezed past Canada’s Andreescu, converting six of her eight break points against the 2019 US Open champion.

However, top seed Aryna Sabalenka stormed past Alison Riske, 6-1, 6-4.

Jelena Ostapenko came from a set and a break down to beat Birmingham champion Ons Jabeur 5-7, 6-4, 6-3, while Anastasija Sevastova saw off the US’ Coco Gauff 4-6, 7-5, 6-2.

WOMEN’S DOUBLES

In the women’s doubles at Eastbourne on Wednesday, Taiwan’s fourth-seeded duo of Latisha Chan and Chan Hao-ching eased through their round-of-16 match against Hayley Carter of the US and Nao Hibino of Japan 6-0, 6-2.

In the quarter-finals yesterday, the Chan sisters were to face the pairing of Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia and Coco Gauff of the US.