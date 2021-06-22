Jabeur becomes first Arab woman to win WTA title

AFP, LONDON





Ons Jabeur on Sunday became the first Arab woman to win a WTA title when the Tunisian beat Daria Kasatkina of Russia 7-5, 6-4 in an engrossing hour-and-a-half tussle in Birmingham, England.

Jabeur, the second seed, gained a measure of revenge as she secured her first title at the expense of Kasatkina, one of two women to have beaten her in her previous finals appearances.

“I knew I had to go for it. I had to win this title to at least breathe and give an example,” Jabeur said. “There are not a lot of Tunisian or Arabic players playing, so I hope this could inspire them, and I want to see more Arabic [players] and Tunisians playing with me on tour.”

Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur returns to Russia’s Daria Kasatkina in the Birmingham Classic final at the Edgbaston Priory Club in Birmingham, England, on Sunday. Photo: Reuters

Jabeur, ranked 24th in the world, has been in fine form this season, ranking alongside former world No. 1 Ashleigh Barty in terms of matches won (28).

The 26-year-old held her nerve, despite Kasatkina breaking back when Jabeur served for the first set at 5-4.

Jabeur broke world No. 35 Kasatkina immediately and this time, she made no mistake in serving to win the set, but Kasatkina raced into a 4-0 lead in the second set.

Kasatkina, winner of two titles this season, fought her way back to 4-3 down, but the Tunisian remained focused, sealing the title on her first match point when the Russian netted.

Jabeur revealed the pain of her defeat to Kasatkina in a final in Moscow in 2018, when she pleaded with her to be more generous the next time they met.

“Last time we played was in Moscow. She [Kasatkina] won and I was crying. It was a great battle,” Jabeur said. “I told her: ‘Can you please share some titles with me? At least, let me win my first WTA?’”