Germany on Saturday breathed life into their Euro 2020 campaign with a stunning 4-2 win over holders Portugal in Munich, despite Cristiano Ronaldo moving closer to the all-time international goals record, after world champions France were forced to settle for a draw with Hungary.
Saturday also saw Spain stumble to a 1-1 draw with Poland in Seville, as the second round of group games at the tournament drew to a close.
Germany knew a defeat against Portugal at the Allianz Arena would leave them on the brink of being eliminated from Group F, following their failure to make it beyond the group phase at the 2018 World Cup.
Photo: AFP
Portugal would have been through to the last 16 with a win and Ronaldo put them in front.
It was the 36-year-old’s record-extending 12th goal at the European Championship finals, and also his 107th international goal on his 177th appearance for his country.
That leaves him just two away from the all-time international record, set by Ali Daei who scored 109 times for Iran.
However, Germany turned things around before halftime, as Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro both scored own goals.
Robin Gosens set up Kai Havertz to make it 3-1 just after halftime, and then headed in the fourth goal himself.
Jota pulled another one back for Portugal, but the defeat jeopardizes their chances of making it to the last 16 just as Germany have the knockout stage in sight.
“We are allowed to feel a little euphoria,” Germany’s Thomas Mueller said.
France, the pretournament favorites, were thwarted by Hungary in the intense heat and before a hostile crowd of almost 56,000 in Budapest, having to come from behind to draw 1-1.
In the only Euro 2020 venue without restrictions on capacity due to COVID-19, Attila Fiola gave the hosts a shock lead in first-half stoppage time.
Antoine Griezmann, the Golden Boot winner at Euro 2016, equalized on 66 minutes, as an unconvincing France avoided a first competitive defeat since June 2019.
“A point is not what we were hoping for from this match, but we will take it in the circumstances,” France coach Didier Deschamps said.
Les Bleus top the group with four points, one ahead of Germany and Portugal, with Hungary at the bottom on one point.
France just need a draw when they face Portugal on Wednesday to go through, but the Portuguese are at real risk of being knocked out if they lose and Germany avoid defeat against Hungary.
Qualification remains a long shot for the Hungarians, but their goal-scorer, Fiola, said it had been “one of the best days of my life, even the best.”
Spain are still looking for a first win after being held to a 1-1 draw by Robert Lewandowski’s Poland at Estadio La Cartuja.
Alvaro Morata gave the 2008 and 2012 European champions the lead in the first half, but skipper Lewandowski headed in Poland’s equalizer after the break.
Still Spain could have won, but Gerard Moreno hit the post from a penalty.
Luis Enrique’s side are third in Group E with just two points, and need to beat Slovakia in their last game to be sure of going through. Poland have just one point.
Kanako Murata seemed destined to represent Japan at the Tokyo Olympics as a freestyle wrestler, but that all changed when she saw MMA icon Ronda Rousey fight. “It was then that I knew what I wanted to do and I have never regretted it for a moment since,” said Murata, now a rising star with the Las Vegas-based UFC. First inspired by Japan’s Olympic wrestling queen Saori Yoshida, Murata had by her early 20s emerged as a junior world freestyle wrestling champion. Then came the night in 2015 that Murata saw the explosive American former UFC bantamweight champion Rousey in action, and
ADVANTAGE: The world No. 4, who has physiotherapist Victoria Kao as his mentor, cheerleader and critic, said he was lucky Taiwan kept COVID-19 at bay for so long It is an unorthodox approach, but Taiwan’s Chou Tien-chen is hoping his decision to go without a coach will help him win badminton gold at the Tokyo Olympic Games. The world No. 4 has flourished since parting ways with a full-time coach in 2019, with his physiotherapist Victoria Kao filling the role of mentor, cheerleader and critic. With Kao in his corner, Chou won his first Super 1000 title at the 2019 Indonesia Open, and lifted the Taipei Open trophy for a record third time. Now Chou, who reached the last eight at Rio 2016, has set his sights on winning Taiwan’s first
At least two people were hospitalized on Tuesday after a Greenpeace protester crash-landed on the pitch before the Germany-France match at UEFA Euro 2020 when his powered parachute microlight struck spidercam cables atthe Allianz Arena in Munich, Germany. The pilot flew over the pitch just before kick-off in the Group F clash with “Kick out oil” written on the canopy of his parachute. However, when the pilot hit television cables above the pitch, it knocked his microlight off balance and he landed on the turf after clipping one of the stands, where the casualties happened. The pilot was arrested soon after landing. A Munich
‘SPECIAL CORNER’: The Serb left the court after losing the first two sets to compose himself just as he had done in his wins over Lorenzo Musetti and Rafael Nadal Novak Djokovic has set his sights on the “Golden Grand Slam” of all four majors and the Olympic title, saying: “Everything is possible.” The world No. 1 on Sunday captured a second French Open and 19th Grand Slam with a 6-7 (6/8), 2-6, 6-3, 6-2, 6-4 win over Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas. It allowed him to become the first man in the Open era, and only third in history, to claim all four Grand Slam titles on multiple occasions. Now he has targeted being the third man to complete a calendar Grand Slam after Don Budge in 1937, and Rod Laver in 1962 and