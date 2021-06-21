Germany thump Portugal at Euro 2020

‘A LITTLE EUPHORIA’: Germany managed to turn things around before halftime, to stave off a defeat that would have left them at the brink of elimination in Group F

Germany on Saturday breathed life into their Euro 2020 campaign with a stunning 4-2 win over holders Portugal in Munich, despite Cristiano Ronaldo moving closer to the all-time international goals record, after world champions France were forced to settle for a draw with Hungary.

Saturday also saw Spain stumble to a 1-1 draw with Poland in Seville, as the second round of group games at the tournament drew to a close.

Germany knew a defeat against Portugal at the Allianz Arena would leave them on the brink of being eliminated from Group F, following their failure to make it beyond the group phase at the 2018 World Cup.

Poland’s Kamil Glik, right, vies for the ball with Spain’s Daniel Olmo, center, during their UEFA Euro 2020 Group E match at Estadio La Cartuja in Seville, Spain, on Saturday. Photo: AFP

Portugal would have been through to the last 16 with a win and Ronaldo put them in front.

It was the 36-year-old’s record-extending 12th goal at the European Championship finals, and also his 107th international goal on his 177th appearance for his country.

That leaves him just two away from the all-time international record, set by Ali Daei who scored 109 times for Iran.

However, Germany turned things around before halftime, as Ruben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro both scored own goals.

Robin Gosens set up Kai Havertz to make it 3-1 just after halftime, and then headed in the fourth goal himself.

Jota pulled another one back for Portugal, but the defeat jeopardizes their chances of making it to the last 16 just as Germany have the knockout stage in sight.

“We are allowed to feel a little euphoria,” Germany’s Thomas Mueller said.

France, the pretournament favorites, were thwarted by Hungary in the intense heat and before a hostile crowd of almost 56,000 in Budapest, having to come from behind to draw 1-1.

In the only Euro 2020 venue without restrictions on capacity due to COVID-19, Attila Fiola gave the hosts a shock lead in first-half stoppage time.

Antoine Griezmann, the Golden Boot winner at Euro 2016, equalized on 66 minutes, as an unconvincing France avoided a first competitive defeat since June 2019.

“A point is not what we were hoping for from this match, but we will take it in the circumstances,” France coach Didier Deschamps said.

Les Bleus top the group with four points, one ahead of Germany and Portugal, with Hungary at the bottom on one point.

France just need a draw when they face Portugal on Wednesday to go through, but the Portuguese are at real risk of being knocked out if they lose and Germany avoid defeat against Hungary.

Qualification remains a long shot for the Hungarians, but their goal-scorer, Fiola, said it had been “one of the best days of my life, even the best.”

Spain are still looking for a first win after being held to a 1-1 draw by Robert Lewandowski’s Poland at Estadio La Cartuja.

Alvaro Morata gave the 2008 and 2012 European champions the lead in the first half, but skipper Lewandowski headed in Poland’s equalizer after the break.

Still Spain could have won, but Gerard Moreno hit the post from a penalty.

Luis Enrique’s side are third in Group E with just two points, and need to beat Slovakia in their last game to be sure of going through. Poland have just one point.