Luke Richardson did not envision his debut as an NHL head coach coming this way — but he will take it.
Josh Anderson on Friday scored his second goal of the game at 12 minutes, 53 seconds of overtime, and Carey Price made 43 saves, as Montreal beat the Vegas Golden Knights 3-2 for a 2-1 lead in the Stanley Cup semi-final series hours after learning that interim coach Dominique Ducharme had tested positive for COVID-19.
“I would have thought my first chance running an NHL bench would be an exhibition game,” said Richardson, a Canadiens assistant temporarily promoted to the top job in Ducharme’s absence. “But it happened to be in [the] third round of the Stanley Cup playoffs in overtime, so it’s pretty exciting. We’re just hoping to keep this thing going, and we’ll get the whole group back together.”
Photo: AFP
Cole Caufield also scored for Montreal in front of 3,500 fans at the Bell Centre as the Canadiens won in overtime for the fourth time in the playoffs.
Ducharme’s first test came back positive on Friday morning before a subsequent result provided confirmation. He addressed the team before and after the game virtually, and was in communication with Richardson and his staff between periods.
“It was very difficult,” Anderson said of not having Ducharme present. “Most of us were pretty confused, too. Us staying in such a tight bubble, and not going anywhere outside. When you lose your head coach, it’s obviously very tough.”
Nicolas Roy and Alex Pietrangelo scored for Vegas. Marc-Andre Fleury finished with 24 stops — and one major gaffe on Anderson’s tying goal late in regulation — for the Golden Knights.
“We liked the way we played,” Vegas captain Mark Stone said. “Starting from the top, we have to score goals.”
The Golden Knights would have to do that when the best-of-seven showdown resumes tonight.
Anderson’s winner came after he knocked down a pass from Jesperi Kotkaniemi at the offensive blue line.
The puck fell to Paul Byron, who froze Fleury before passing back to Anderson for his third goal of the playoffs.
