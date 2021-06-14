Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen remained in hospital, but is in “stable” condition after collapsing in his country’s Euro 2020 game against Finland on Saturday, the Danish Football Union (DBU) said yesterday.
“This morning we have spoken to Christian Eriksen, who has sent his greetings to his teammates. His condition is stable, and he continues to be hospitalized for further examination,” the soccer body posted on its official Twitter account.
The DBU also said that the team and staff had “received crisis assistance and will continue to be there for each other after yesterday’s incident.”
Photo: AFP
The Inter Milan star suddenly collapsed in the 43rd minute of Denmark’s opening Euro 2020 game against Finland, lying motionless as medical personnel administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation.
He was lying on the field for about 15 minutes before being carried off the pitch on a stretcher and rushed to a hospital.
The Group B game — just the third of the month-long tournament, which began a year behind schedule on Friday — was stopped just before halftime with the score goalless and suspended for nearly two hours before restarting.
After the shocked teams joined in a group huddle, the Finns claimed a 1-0 win in their first major tournament match, with Joel Pohjanpalo scoring the winner on the hour mark.
UEFA said the decision to restart was made “following the request by players of both teams,” and supporters cheered as the game recommenced.
Earlier, Eriksen’s teammates were in tears as they formed a circle of red shirts around the stricken 29-year-old midfielder as the medics worked to save his life.
He was later able to speak to his teammates.
“We’ve been in contact with him, and the players have spoken to Christian. That’s the great news. He’s doing fine, and they are playing the game for him,” DBU director Peter Moeller told Danish television.
Eriksen was voted man of the match in a gesture of support.
“Moments like this put everything in life into perspective,” said UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin.
A news conference with the DBU yesterday was canceled in the morning and the team’s scheduled training session has also been postponed indefinitely, broadcaster TV2 reported.
Saturday’s late match between Russia and much-fancied Belgium in Saint-Petersburg, in the same Group B, went ahead as planned despite the Eriksen drama, with Romelu Lukaku scoring twice in a 3-0 win for the Red Devils.
The Inter striker sent a message of support to his club teammate Eriksen after scoring his opening goal in the 10th minute, shouting “Chris, Chris, stay strong, I love you” into a pitchside camera.
Earlier the tournament, which is taking place in 11 venues across Europe, stopped off in Baku where Euro 2016 semi-finalists Wales drew 1-1 with Switzerland.
