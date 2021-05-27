Coach Christophe Galtier on Tuesday told L’Equipe he was stepping down as coach of Lille OSC two days after winning the Ligue 1 title.
“I simply have the deep belief that my time is up here,” he told the French sports daily.
Galtier, who was appointed in 2017, said that he has received job offers from clubs including OGC Nice and Olympique Lyonnais in France, and Serie A’s SSC Napoli.
Photo: Reuters
The Marseille-born 54-year-old said he was moving on to avoid “falling into a routine.”
“I feel now is the moment,” he said.
Galtier engineered a turnaround in Lille’s fortunes after succeeding Marcelo Bielsa midway through the 2017-2018 season. Lille just avoided relegation. They then finished second to Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) in his first full season as coach.
Lille were fourth when last season ended early because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and on Sunday were crowned champions for the first time since 2010-2011. Lille’s 2-1 victory over Angers SCO on Sunday saw them finish top with a club record of 83 points, one ahead of PSG.
Lille President Olivier Letang said that they have been unable to persuade Galtier to remain on as coach.
“With Christophe, we knew each other before working together in Lille,” Letang said on the club’s Web site.
“There has always been a lot of respect between us and our relationship has grown even stronger during our collaboration over the past five months. I naturally tried to convince him, but I believe his decision was already made,” he said.
Twenty-one people were killed after hail, freezing rain and high winds hit runners taking part in a 100km cross-country mountain race in China, state media said yesterday. The extreme weather struck a high-altitude section of the race held in the scenic Yellow River Stone Forest near Baiyin in northwestern Gansu Province on Saturday afternoon. Among the dead were elite Chinese long-distance runners, local media reported. Xinhua news agency confirmed that the death toll had risen to 21, citing the local rescue command headquarters. State broadcaster China Central Television also reported that the final missing competitor had been found dead. Baiyin Mayor Zhang Xuchen said
Some of the world’s toughest gun-control laws are posing unusual problems at the Tokyo Olympic Games, from the coach who cannot touch a firearm to strict limits on ammunition. For Goran Maksimovic, the extent of Japan’s restrictions only became clear when he arrived to coach the national team and found he could not lay a finger on a gun, let alone fire one. “I was very surprised in the beginning,” said the Serb, a 10m air rifle gold medalist at the 1988 Seoul Games. Just 500 people can own an air pistol in Japan, whose history of controlling guns and other weapons dates
Dina Asher-Smith on Sunday shocked US sprinting sensation Sha’Carri Richardson to win the women’s 100m in the first Diamond League meet of the season. Gateshead, England, stepped in to host the pre-Olympic event after Rabat pulled out because of COVID-19 restrictions in Morocco. There are only six Diamond League meetings after Gateshead before the Olympic Games in Japan, which start on July 23. After the season last year was badly disrupted by the global COVID-19 pandemic, there is no shortage of athletes in search of top-quality competition. Britain’s Asher-Smith, 25, crossed the line to take gold in a time of 11.35 seconds, with Richardson
The NFL is investigating an allegation by former New England Patriots player Eugene Chung that he was told he was “not the right minority” during an interview for a coaching position. Chung, who is Korean American, did not name the team allegedly involved. He said the comment came after he was initially told that he was “not really a minority.” “I was like: ‘Wait a minute. The last time I checked, when I looked in the mirror and brushed my teeth, I was a minority,’” he told the Boston Globe. When Chung asked what the interviewer meant, he was told that he was “not